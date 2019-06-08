Irish Woman Wins Australian Top Women in Tech Award

Dublin & Sydney, 6th August 2019: ConX, a platform connecting contractors in the construction industry, co-founded and headed by Irish entrepreneur Annie Slattery, scooped Australia’s top award for ‘Women in Tech’ start-ups.

Annie Slattery, an entrepreneur originally from Clontarf in Dublin, launched ConX in 2014, to digitally transform how construction contractors find and win work. The top award was part of a pitch competition in the wake of the largest women technologists’ conference, the Grace Hopper Celebration, Hopper Down Under held in Australia for the first time earlier this week.

This event saw Australia’s top women in tech pitch their big ideas in Brisbane on August 2nd for a share in more than $100,000 in business support services, and the potential for further venture capital investment to grow their global businesses. More than 100 women-led tech start-ups applied to compete for a pool of prizes including business services from IBM and Alibaba Cloud and mentoring from Main Sequence Ventures, manager of the CSIRO Innovation Fund.

Eleven finalists were involved in the pitch competition hosted by Austrade, the Australian Government’s lead agency for international trade promotion and investment attraction, AusIndustry and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), as part of the Hopper Down Under held in Australia for the first time earlier this week which celebrated Grace Hopper, an American Computer Scientist, US Navy Admiral and Computer Scientist.

“This prize represents a fantastic opportunity for ConX to expand into global markets, with the United States top of our list in terms of the size of the market and the potential for digitization in the construction sector,” Ms Slattery said. “Keith (Moore), my husband, and I settled in Australia by chance some 10 years ago. I was originally working in Corporate Finance and Keith had his own carpentry business. We quickly identified an opening in the market for a ‘tradies’ recruitment site, dedicated to SME contractors. Now we have expanded into specialist services across a range of areas including online tendering. We recently launched ConX Measure, an onscreen measuring tool to measure and mark up plans, a task that would traditionally take hours printing plans with a scale ruler and highlighter, can now be done in minutes. This gives our customers a real edge in terms of the accuracy and the speed with which they can quote on jobs. The market is now ripe for transformation and ConX is at the forefront, which was recognized by the judges this week.”

“We have been fortunate to secure very solid financial backing from some well connected and enlightened business people here in Australia who really believe in our mission. This we hope will allow us to expand globally in the coming two years.”

CEO of Austrade, Dr Stephanie Fahey, said Austrade are committed to driving higher representation of women in international business.

“Elevating women entrepreneurs and innovators is critical to Australia’s ability to compete in international markets, creating new opportunities for industries, and supporting high standards of living,” said Dr Fahey. “One of the ways Austrade is supporting our women-led start-ups to go global is through the Australian Landing Pads program. Landing Pads help market-ready start-ups and scaleups reach global markets with access to some of the world’s leading business and innovation hubs in Berlin, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Tel Aviv. Through the Landing Pads program, Austrade’s global network supports Australian businesses like ConX to reach new markets, making introductions to investors and customers.”

ConX is looking at the Australian Landing Pad in San Francisco to expand its business in the United States.