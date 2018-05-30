International Association of Women Honors Yolanda Rocio as a 2018-2019 Influencer of the Year

Yolanda Rocio, VP Human Services at CDK Global, is selected for her outstanding leadership and commitment within her profession

CHICAGO, IL, May 30, 2018 - The International Association of Women (IAW) honors Yolanda Rocio as a 2018-2019 Influencer of the Year. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in business. The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online networking platform with nearly one million members, 1000+ in person and virtual events, over 100 Local US based Chapters and International Chapters in several cities in China.

“I’m pleased to welcome Yolanda Rocio into this exceptional group of professional women,” said IPDN President and IAW Spokesperson Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated and results driven to succeed, Yolanda Rocio is a seasoned human resources (HR) professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

A highly skilled HR professional, Ms. Rocio has more than 25 years of experience in the human resource field. As VP Human Resources at CDK Global, a leading provider of IT and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry, she uses the skills she has honed throughout her career to oversee the day-to-day operations of the department and manage her staff.

Ms. Rocio has been with CDK Global (formerly ADP Dealer Services) since 1999. Previously, she was an HR Program Lead at Andersen Consulting and an HR Specialist at State Farm Insurance. Ms. Rocio has both an MBA in Business Administration and Management and a Master’s in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. She has a B.S. in Marketing from Illinois State University.

About IAW

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides nearly one million women the forum, professional development and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Through 100+ local chapters, International Chapters in several cities in China and 1000+ in person and virtual events, members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses. Founded in Chicago in 2017, IAW is a division of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., an online network tailored to provide diverse professionals in the United States with access to employment opportunities.

Awards & Accomplishments: Master of Business Administration, Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, Business Administration and Management; Master’s, Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, Human Resource Management; B.S., Illinois State University, Marketing

Source: IAW Press Release