The Innovation Game: Why Companies Succeed or Fail

STOCKHOLM - 16 May 2018 - Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today announced Cornerstone and IDC's new, 2018 European study, “Future Culture: Building a Culture of Innovation in the Age of Digital Transformation”, which shows a direct relationship between an organization’s speed of innovation and talent management. How an organization finds talent, their appraisal process, how employees recommend the organization they work for to others, and how much the employees collaborate are all tell-tale signs of an organization’s speed of innovation.

The research shows that organizations with a steady stream of new products and services are more likely to have an ongoing feedback process with employees, rather than an annual performance review, while organizations with a slower rate of innovation often use coaching and mentoring to develop employees. Read the report to find out more about what factors distinguish the different organizational archetypes, the effects on speed of innovation, and the link to talent management in the age of digital transformation. "Future Culture 2018: Building a Culture of Innovation in the Age of Digital Transformation".

Largest study of its kind

This is the third year Cornerstone OnDemand and IDC have presented a major European study, the largest of its kind, which this year focuses on the topic of innovation and organizational culture. Almost 2,000 interviews were conducted with managers in HR, IT, and line of business in companies with more than 500 employees from 14 countries, including Sweden.

According to the study, most Nordic companies are already well on their digital transformation journey. The main challenge to an organization’s digital transformation success across the region is "cultural resistance to change" (28 per cent), followed by "legacy IT systems" (26 per cent).

Nordic organizations still believe that it is "difficult to find and retain the right talent" (23 per cent), but it is interesting to note that "lack of know-how to execute objectives" is (20 per cent), and that "lack of internal innovation "(21 per cent) ranks higher among Nordic companies this year compared to last year. This may indicate that the challenge has shifted over the last 12 months for Nordic operations to converting their transformation practices into business value.

Key findings

The comprehensive study also shows that:

Internal recruitment is the most common recruitment method in the Nordic countries (56 per cent), especially in Finland, and that recruitment platforms are also popular, topping the list of recruitment methods in the Nordics (61 per cent). University traineeship programmes and referrals are less common in the Nordic countries compared to the rest of Europe.

Key requirements recruiters are looking at are: job skills, education, and problem-solving skills, while factors such as cultural fit were considered less important in the Nordic countries than elsewhere in Europe. In Sweden, it is more important than in the rest of Europe to create diversity in the workplace. In its recommendations, the study points out diversity is critical to bringing in fresh new thinking and creating competitive advantage.

Previous studies have looked at how well HR, IT, and the rest of the business work together, crucial to make digitalization work in a good way. Of the Nordic countries, Sweden is the most balanced in terms of how well the three functions work together, but there is still room for improvement, particularly in terms of cooperation between IT and business, while HR and IT have moved closer to each other compared to the last year’s research.

Comments on the news

“Digital transformation, automation and artificial intelligence have propelled us into the Skills Economy, where businesses need to develop and embrace new skills to drive innovation. Everyone agrees that innovation is crucial if businesses are to survive in a fast-moving digital world, but innovation can be abstract and difficult to define. The study’s findings provide a clear link between speed of innovation and talent, and why it is so important,” said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager EMEA, Cornerstone OnDemand. “The research makes it easier for organizations to understand where to focus their efforts on what really makes a difference. No matter what industry you’re in or what defines you as an organization, it is possible to accelerate speed of innovation by attracting and developing the right talent, so they will flourish in the future workplace.”