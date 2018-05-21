How To Create Content For SEO Link Building

If you are familiar with SEO practices then you know how important high-quality content is. In that case, you are also aware that it is no small feat. What you come up with has to be something unique, that one has written before, and it needs to have a strong strategy behind it. Building top-notch and diversified backlinks is extremely beneficial, but the majority of SEO practitioners is well-aware of the dark side of the link building game – the black-hat link building practices. This is why a good strategy such as guest blogging often gets a bad rep because people focus more on boosting their rating than actually coming up with great content.

So, you need to know the line between user-friendly and search engine content, and how to play it right in order for what you come up with to entice and engage your audience, makes them share it, and as a result, improve your position on SERPs. This is why it is important to have a strong content marketing campaign in place, which will center its attention on research, implementation, and outreach, as well as proper analysis of the results that it comes up with.

What is it that makes content linkable and link-worthy?

When it comes to the kind of content you want to create, it could be articles, blog posts, eBooks, videos, case studies, photos, and much more. The fact is, however, that not every kind of content is link-worthy. When you think about it, it shouldn’t really surprise you – every kind of content is created with a particular purpose in mind. It could be to educate people. It could also be to generate conversions. And of course, it could be link building. This is where you have to realize that great content without a strategy isn’t enough. You need to know and consider why people would link your piece of content. This is the guiding star of your strategy.

The kind of content that is generally linked to is the one that is purposeful, valuable, one-of-a-kind, entertaining, and astute. However, there is also another aspect that is important, and it is your website, your brand, and the reputation of whoever is publishing your content. Trustworthiness is an important factor for Google’s algorithm because users tend to link to websites that have an authority on the web. These websites have big followings and are well-known, which makes getting links simpler. If your site doesn’t have the authority that you’d like it to have, it would be a great idea to make use of an authoritative site’s audience as something that will help you with your link building.

What you should also know is that certain kinds of content are more linkable than others. So, let us discuss some of them.

Courses, case studies, workshops, interviews, lectures, and so on

As we have previously ascertained, insightfulness and value are essential aspects of content that you can use for your link building purposes. So, educational content is something that you can easily pitch in and get posted by an authoritative website that you want to cooperate with. Courses, case studies, workshops, interviews, lectures, and other kinds of educational pieces are a great way to repurpose your content. If you have an article that is formatted as a guide, you can turn it into a how-to workshop for example.

Now, how do you build links to this kind of content? First of all, whenever you write a blog or post something, make sure that you mention it. Link to it via other related content in the form of, let’s say, a newsletter or an infographic. Share it on social media networks, making sure to let people know that by clicking on your links, they will be able to find educational content for free.

It is also essential that you reach out to influencers in your niche. Let bloggers and linkers know about your content. There is a great value in getting links from .edu sites. They aren’t easy to get, but if you do, it will be well worth the effort. You can do this by, for example, helping a professor or a student with their research paper or contacting an author and asking if you can make your contribution to the subject that they are writing about.

Opinions and quotes from experts

Next to your own original content, it can also be very valuable for your link building strategy to incorporate opinions and quotes from other experts in the field. This significantly boosts your content’s legitimacy and enables you to reach out to the people who follow those experts. This is a great way to make your own audience broader, and, of course, be able to secure links much easier too.

However, it is essential that you carefully pick whose thoughts you want to incorporate into your content. Take your time to actually contact the influencers who want to share their expert knowledge and advice with you. Making these kind of connections requires genuine effort. If you are unsure how to do this, you can look for a blogger outreach service to help you out.

In summation

So, you are already aware that top-notch content is essential for your SEO efforts. Now you also know how important it is to back it up with a strong content marketing strategy. Furthermore, you know what makes content link-worthy, and how to repurpose and post your content properly for the purpose of linking. Finally, you have learned about the importance of influencers in your niche, and how reaching out them can help your link building strategy.