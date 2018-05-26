Google’s SEO Tools: The Best Way to Understand the Search Engine

Google has always been experimenting with its search algorithms; however, amid all the secrecy, it has always taken the user experience as its top priority. Each algorithm change has taken the SEO professionals a bit further in achieving better search ranking. It all depends on your ability to discover the ways that Google employs while evaluating a website.

Speaking of which, there are a certain number of SEO tools available that will offer you an insight into your own site, just like the way Google views it. So, if you are looking to make your website “valuable” in the eyes of Google, here are some of the SEO tools that you must avail for analyzing your site:

Chrome Lighthouse

Being a “lite” version of a website evaluation tool, the Chrome Lighthouse presently offers feedback on various SEO metrics including Meta Description, Title Element, HTTP Status Code, Viewport Meta Tag, Validates Hreflang, Links with Descriptive Text, the Page Status for Effective Indexing and Crawling, and so on. Although labeled as a lightweight site analyzing tool, Chrome Lightweight is a crucial element that can help you in learning the important metrics, which Google considers while reviewing your website.

TestMySite

If you are seeking a technique that will provide you with all the information related to the page speed of a website, TestMySite is the tool you should consider. Not only it will give you a quick review of the site speed, but it will also provide you an estimate of visitor loss that happened due to poor page loading speed. On top of that, with TestMySite, you can also get a full report with suggestions and recommendations for improving the speed of important web pages.

Page Speed Insights

While TestMySite is great for providing a thumbnail overview on page loading speed, using Page Speed Insights will give you a granular detail on the features that are obstructing your site speed. This online tool rates your site’s speed and provides you with helpful tips on features that need fixing. It gives you an insight into the style sheets and scripts that are affecting the speed of your web page.

Safe Browsing Test

This tool is basically availed by Google and many SEO professionals around the world for scanning malware on a site. Apart from that, the factor that makes this tool important is its ability to show you the last date when the website was last scanned or tested. Although it entirely depends on how often a site is tested, the tool does offer critical details related to hosting malware. It might offer a clue on how often the page is upgraded and crawled.

Google Trends

Needless to say, if you run an online business, you have definitely heard of Google Trends at some point in time. This tool comes in handy in retrieving details about keyword popularity, as well as, it also filters the details by time and geography. Moreover, when filtered based on time, it can provide you with an idea regarding how seasons will determine your keyword strategy. With Google Trends, you can easily check the keywords that are losing their hype on the web so that you can make easy changes in your keyword strategy.

Conclusion

It goes without saying that understanding everything about Google’s ranking policies is not possible, but using the aforementioned SEO tools can ease the job to a great extent. When paired with best SEO practices, these tools can help your site stand out in the SERPs.