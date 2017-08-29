ESW Capital Acquires DNN Corp.

DNN Corp. has just announced that ESW Capital has acquired the company to further invest in the CMS platform as well as the DNN open source ecosystem.

"Together with the open source community, DNN Corp. has over a decade of experience enabling customers to be successful in managing their digital content," said Andy Tryba, the new CEO of DNN Corp., and added: "As mid-market firms continue to invest in content growth strategies - DNN's simple, cost-effective and extensible CMS platform is now mission critical."

Founded in 2006, DNN provides a suite of solutions for creating rich, rewarding online experiences for customers, partners and employees. DNN's products and technology are the foundation for 750,000+ websites worldwide. In addition to the commercial CMS, Evoq, DNN is the steward of the DotNetNuke Open Source Project.

ESW Capital is based in Austin, Texas and focuses on buying, strengthening, then growing mature business software companies. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as Aurea, Ignite Technologies, Trilogy, and Versata.

"We are incredibly proud of having served both customers and community for over a decade. We are glad to see ESW’s commitment to build on the foundation we have laid," said Navin Nagiah, the outgoing CEO of DNN Corp., and added: "Given the dynamism in the world of content consumption, a powerful but simple-to-use CMS platform will continue to be critical for mid-market organizations."