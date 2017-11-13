Enrique Rodriguez is Named TiVo's New President and CEO

The TiVo Corporation announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Enrique Rodriguez to the position of president and CEO effective today. Rodriguez also joins the company’s Board of Directors. TiVo is a leader in entertainment technology and audience insights and is well known for it's long history in creation of interactive program guides and presence in the DVR space.

“Enrique is an exceptional leader and strategist who has the energy and passion that will position TiVo for success,” said Jim Meyer, chairman of the Board of Directors, TiVo. “He knows the company and our industry inside and out, and will be able to move quickly with implementing initiatives that we believe will position the company for future success and add value for our stockholders.”

Rodriguez has decades of experience in the entertainment technology and media space. Most recently, he was executive vice president and chief technical officer of AT&T’s Entertainment Group, and his prior career includes executive positions within Sirius XM, Cisco Systems’ Service Provider Video Technology Group and Microsoft’s TV Division, as well as serving as vice president of Xbox Partnerships for Microsoft. Prior to Microsoft, Rodriguez spent more than 20 years serving in various engineering and executive positions at Thomson/RCA.

“I am honored to be selected by the Board for this opportunity to lead TiVo and its employees, and I look forward to the company’s next phase of growth,” said Rodriguez. “The opportunity for TiVo is enormous, and my focus will be on accelerating the innovation that our customers demand to help usher in a new era of entertainment, while adding value for our stockholders.”

Rodriguez succeeds Thomas Carson, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. Carson, who is also stepping down from the Board of Directors as of today, will stay on in an advisory capacity through the beginning of the second quarter of 2018 to assist in the CEO transition.

Content and Image Source: TiVo