DNN Announces New Liquid Content Channels for Omnichannel Publishing

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2017 – Today, DNN Software announces an assortment of new channels in Liquid Content™, the omnichannel publishing system central to its Evoq CMS. With the general availability of Evoq 9.1, Liquid Content can seamlessly publish to devices such as Amazon Echo, and applications such as Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The new Liquid Content channels help marketers surface content to customers when and where it’s needed. Marketers need a CMS that’s adaptable and fluid, as consumption patterns shift from websites to apps to Internet of Things (IoT).

“As devices and channels proliferate, and as voice search becomes more prominent, marketers need a CMS that can create content once and have it published to any channel. This helps them reach customers wherever they happen to be,” said Navin Nagiah, CEO of DNN Software.

According to Mick MacComascaigh, Research VP and Jim Murphy, Research Director at Gartner Research, “Web content management (WCM) is now regarded as a mission-critical component for many solutions that support digital business strategies. Application leaders that focus only on the short-term requirements of simple content management and delivery on a single channel without considering mid to long term functionality growth will meet the biggest challenges when trying to choose the most suitable product.”

As an example of how Liquid Content integrates with devices, DNN developed an Alexa Skill for the Amazon Echo. The Alex Skill uses Liquid Content’s REST API to access content stored in Liquid Content. The semantically tagged content enables Alexa to provide answers to questions.

“A restaurant can use Liquid Content to connect with its hard-to-reach customers; not only can menu items be published to its website and social channels, but customers can check the day’s specials by asking Alexa,” said Nagiah of DNN Software.

DNN’s Liquid Content helps organizations manage their content independent of layout. The term “omnichannel” refers to DNN’s capability to go beyond conventional CMS systems and publish to many channels beyond websites. Liquid Content is delivered as a microservice and is available to all Evoq customers, whether they’re running on-premises or in the cloud.

To help customers understand the effectiveness of their content across channels, Liquid Content collects analytics data specific to each channel. This helps organizations understand the effectiveness of content published on their website and compare that to content published to an app, social network or Internet of Things (IoT) device.

The Benefits of Liquid Content

Marketers are faced with the hurdle that the majority of software is only affordable for large enterprises. It’s typically a six-figure investment for the software license and then the need to hire an army of developers, or work with an implementation partner. Liquid Content is tailor-made for the mid-market, with a more affordable price point. It empowers business users to leverage omnichannel publishing with no programming required. Liquid Content provides a drag-and-drop user interface for activities that require a developer to implement in competitive products.

IT Managers can configure settings and permissions in Liquid Content, then enable business users to manage content without concerns that they might “break the site.” Because Liquid Content is designed for specific user flows of business users, IT Managers don’t need to spend time training users, and won’t need specialized IT staff to write code for basic steps, as needed with other offerings.

Developers are provided with a documented REST API for building front-end experiences with Liquid Content. In addition, Liquid Content provides a library of 100+ “visualizers” that can be customized via CSS and JavaScript.

DNN is providing a launch webinar of Evoq 9.1 that includes a live demonstration of the new Liquid Content Channels. Visit the DNN website to register for the webinar.