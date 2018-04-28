Desktops or Laptops - Which is More Cost Effective for Your Team?

Weighing cost-effective benefits between desktops and laptops is a primary concern among the companies. However, the underlying principle with cost effectivity relies on quality, feasibility, and usefulness of the product rather than just a mere affordability. How can you use a cheap and inferior quality desktop when your work relates to Web Developing, Architectural Designing, or Online Outsourcing?

Choosing the right office equipment to your business depends heavily on various aspects such as nature of the industry, employees’ occupation, budget, brand, and practicality. It is important to know your ventures to identify the necessities of your business.

Buying Guidelines for Computers

1. Nature of the Work

Determine the nature and industry of your business before purchasing computers. Let’s say if the company is engaging with office-based work and the employee needs to be present at the office for a workweek hence, a desktop computer is the most economical to use. Usually, employees dealing with administrative, human resource, or call center agent occupations are most likely using desktop computers in dealing with their co-workers, customers, or vendors.

In case the business industry implements work-from-home policies or engage in sales, the laptops are the most recommended office equipment to use for practicality purposes. A sales agent usually travels and meets customers that’s why laptops are suggested due to their portability, convenience, light-weight, and WIFI connection features.

For those interested in procuring computers for their businesses, the Hewellet Packard Enterprise market store also referred to as HP, launched different computers from desktops to laptops with competitive and quality specifications and features suitable for the business needs. They were also providing enhance IT support services, cloud-based software, drivers, data analytics, and more.

2. Budget

Understanding the company’s budget should be considered when buying computers. It is important to assess the specifications and features of the computer if it can be used for a long time. Most of the investment advisors would recommend buying a quality and average costs of computers to align with the company’s budget.

It is not necessarily mean that companies should invest on desktops since these were affordable than laptops. It is still based on the business’ nature and compatibility to the employee’s work that should be considered in buying computers. However, the company should at least prepare enough budget to acquire computers.

3. Product Brand and Specifications

What are the buying guidelines for choosing computers? There are five basic things to consider when buying computers such as CPU, Hard Drive, RAM, Screen Resolution, and Screen Size.

The CPU is the core of the computer that dictates the speed, performance, and flexibility of the computer to work with heavy resolutions, bandwidths, software, and sites. To assess the CPU’s features, the speed is commonly represented as the Hertz also referred to as Hz. The higher the hertz the faster the computer will respond and perform its functions. Typically, a 2 GHz to 4GHz is already efficient enough for office use.

Another factor to consider is the RAM. The Random-Access Memory supports the CPU in performing multi-task functions such as surfing the internet, keeping the browser tabs open, and downloading heavy applications. Usually, a 4 GB RAM is already sufficient to perform office-related work.

When it comes to the storage capacity of the computer, check the internal hard drive information. It is recommended to have at least 500 GB and higher so that the computer will operate smoothly and efficiently.

Last but not the least, the screen resolution and size should also need to consider especially in dealing with the work. For instance, a BPO industry must have crystal clear screen resolutions and 20 inches to 29 inches screen size to support the employees in dealing with their job. Let’s say, an outsourced accountant working with the financial statements should have a wide screen so that the employee can able to review the files in an accurate manner.

The product’s brand also speaks for itself. As much as possible, trust the brands that have a long-term establishment already in the market. These brands were already tested and improved their quality and functionality.

Pros and Cons Between Desktops versus Laptops

1. Storage Capacity

Obviously, the desktops outranked the laptops in the context of storage. Desktops contained gigantic storages for heavy files. For a company that handles huge files, desktops are typically the best choice.

2. Built-in and Upgradable Features

In terms of the internal hard drive, video card, or memory card, desktops have typically the huge advantage. Desktops can be upgraded if it is compatible with the motherboard. Moreover, Desktops have low repair and maintenance than the laptops. On the other hand, laptops are technically built-in with fixed hard drives, video cards, memory cards, and motherboard hence, laptops are complex to repair and maintain as well.

3. Portability and Space Saver

As to light-weight and space saver features, laptops are versatile and handy rather than the desktops. For an employee who typically travels to do the work, laptops are technically the best options.

4. WIFI Features

Of course, laptops have the advantage when it comes to internet connection features. Even without the LAN or ethernet cord, laptops can connect via WIFI unlike with the desktops. For BPO industries, laptops are the best computers to work with since these industries are working on various clients in different countries. It is important to maintain the internet connection in case there will be an interruption of the LAN connection.

