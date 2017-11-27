CMS Report Experiment Terminated

Two months ago, I introduced CMS Report "Lite" as a slimmed-down version of the original website. Since our rebranding from CMS Report to socPub earlier this year, a number of content management professionals expressed the need to cite reputable CMSReport.com for their information and were uncomfortable with referencing an "unknown" website like socPub. With limited success since bringing this nostalgic website back online, I decided this it was time to: let the past go; redirect all remaining traffic from CMSReport.com to SocPub.com; and to shutdown the website for good.

While I had hopes that mirroring the content would be a win-win for both website...the analytics showed otherwise. What I was prepared to see a decrease of visitors at one website in favor of another, the reality is that most of my intended audience targeting North America, Europe, and Australia continued to view content their content at socPub. CMS Report on the other hand attracted less than 12% of my targeted audience with instead 85% of the audience coming from India. Worse those visitors from India might not be people but instead bots trying to look for weaknesses in my content management system.

I have a deep respect for content management and information technology professionals from India. In fact some of our best article contributors have come from India. India has a long history of educating their IT gurus to better understand the role information systems and information technology has in the business world. Unfortunately, it's not IT professionals from India that CMS Report was attracting but hackers and bots. Over 98% of the "users" that accessed CMS Report's login screen were from India. While none of the login attempts breached the website's security...it's a little unsettling that CMSReport.com was being accessed not for it's content but as a target for hackers. With most of our previous CMS Report audience now visiting socPub, I see no reason to continue to support two websites with similar content. Once again, goodbye CMS Report and hello socPub.