Clearvision is now ISO 27001 certified

The road to certification was driven by Clearvision’s expansion of cloud services, and growth in customer base

Philadelphia, USA, 14 October 2019 - Award winning software services company and Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner Clearvision, were awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System standard, following a successful audit.

Certification includes the provision of software licenses and services to Atlassian’s suite of tools, in addition to:

Cloud Hosting

Training

Skilled contractors

Consultancy

Technical support

Gerald Tombs, Clearvision CEO explains, "Over the past few years, Clearvision's estate of cloud customers has grown considerably. Expanding our portfolio of offerings has driven us to invest greatly in ensuring industry leading security standards are in place for our customers. Qualifying for ISO 27001 international certification is a natural result of that continuous investment and commitment."

In addition to their long standing partnership with Atlassian, Clearvision are an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Consulting Partner. Their certification ensures customers benefit from the highest security standards that many partners fail to obtain.

Managing the ISO 27001:2013 project

The successful implementation of ISO 27001 was achieved via Atlassian software, Confluence. The platform allowed the project team the ability to successfully navigate complexities, to ensure that the documentation would always be consistent, current and coherent.

Additional information on Clearvision’s ISO 27001:2013 project can be found here.