Clarizen is Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

SAN MATEO, Calif. – August 21, 2018 – Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it has been named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide.

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) software providers covered under this market definition aim to support the selection, planning and execution of a variety of different work packages or containers, including, but not limited to, traditional projects. According to the customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, 80% indicated they are willing to recommend Clarizen as of August 16, 2018.

“To us being named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice represents our commitment to provide a world class product coupled with outstanding customer support,” said Clarizen CEO Boaz Chalamish. “The reviewers represent a wide range of our customers, from small to large enterprises and across a variety of use cases, which we believe demonstrates Clarizen’s flexibility in meeting the diverse needs of all our users. Customers have validated our approach of giving them a flexible solution that adapts to their specific business needs, empowers their teams and introduces new efficiencies without disrupting their workflows or creating new administrative headaches. We are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

