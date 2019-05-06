Carbon Black Threat Report Details Cyberattacks Targeting the Healthcare Industry

Report highlights input from 20 leading healthcare CISOs who offer their perspective on evolving cyberattacks, ransomware and the biggest concerns to their organisations

Reading, UK – 5th June 2019 - Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today released a seminal report on the state of cybersecurity in the healthcare industry. The report, Healthcare Cyber Heists in 2019, features direct input from 20 industry-leading CISOs to determine how attackers have evolved over the past year.

“The potential, real-world effect cyberattacks can have on healthcare organisations and patients is substantial,” said Rick McElroy, Carbon Black’s Head of Security Strategy and one of the report’s authors. “Cyber attackers have the ability to access, steal and sell patient information on the dark web. Beyond that, they have the ability to shut down a hospital’s access to critical systems and patient records, making effective patient care virtually impossible.”

Among the key findings from the report:

83% of surveyed healthcare organisations said they’ve seen an increase in cyberattacks over the past year

Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organisations said cyberattacks have become more sophisticated over the past year

Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organisations said their organisation was targeted by a ransomware attack during the past year

Nearly half (45%) of surveyed healthcare organisations said they’ve encountered attacks where the primary motivation was destruction of data over the past year

One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organisations said they’ve encountered instances of island hopping on their enterprises over the past year

One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organisations said they’ve encountered counter incident response over the past year

The report also includes research detailing healthcare-related offerings on the dark web (including hacked provider data) as well as specific security recommendations for healthcare CISOs.

