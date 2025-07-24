A Business Owner’s 101 Guide to Mandatory Business Signage

Nearly every business with a physical location needs signage to guide customers and employees and comply with legal requirements. From restrooms to emergency exits, signs ensure people know where to go and how to respond in critical situations.

Agencies like OSHA and the ADA mandate specific signs to promote safety, accessibility and compliance. These regulations are the result of years of research and real-world experience, designed to protect people in emergencies and everyday scenarios. Signs make life easier by sharing valuable information, indicating accessible entrances or providing instructions during a power outage. Small business owners should prioritize signage to create a safe, welcoming environment for all.

1. Minimum Wage and Youth Employment

The Department of Labor requires some employers to post minimum wage or youth employment notices. However, the laws are not universally applicable, and state regulations can vary. Therefore, it’s wise to review workplace poster requirements for your industry.

You may assume everyone knows the current minimum wage. Still, if you must post this information, follow the letter of the law to avoid fines or lawsuits from disgruntled workers. Prominently display the signs in places where employees congregate, such as a break room.

2. Occupational Safety

Workers in businesses like factories and warehouses sometimes experience hazardous conditions. OSHA regulations require you to place signage such as:

Warnings for high-voltage areas or slip hazards

Required personal protective equipment to access particular points, such as a hard hat

Emergency exits

Evacuation maps

Signage must comply with ANSI Z535 design standards, including bolded headers, standard warning colors and universally understandable icons. You may be subject to fines if OSHA inspects your business and identifies non-compliance.

3. Health and Hygiene

Health and hygiene signs are vital for preventing viral spread and keeping your employees and visitors healthy — especially immunocompromised and at-risk people.

Companies that educate employees about hand-washing reduce colds by up to 21% and see less illness in the workplace. Some signs you may want to post include:

Detailed hand-washing instructions, including how long to scrub hands

Reminder to employees that they should stay home if they are sick

Instructions about coughing and sneezing into a crooked elbow to slow the spread of germs

Your industry and local regulations will determine what signs you must display. For example, laws require restaurants to post notices about food allergies, hand-washing protocols and state-mandated smoking policies.

To protect public health and build customer trust, place health and hygiene signage in locations where employees and guests will see it, like restrooms, kitchens and entryways.

4. Fire and Exit Signs

Your local fire chief likely enforces specific signage requirements to ensure your commercial space is safe and compliant. One of the most critical elements is marked and illuminated exit signs, which must remain visible even during a power outage. These guide employees and customers to safety in a fire or other emergency.

Fire extinguishers should also be easy to find, with simple instructions nearby explaining how to use them. Quick access to an appropriately labeled extinguisher can contain a small fire before it spreads, protecting your property and potentially saving lives.

5. ADA Compliance

The Americans with Disabilities Act spells out what businesses open to the public must do to be accessible. Providing Braille signage for exits, restrooms and other essential areas is crucial. Other ADA signage requirements include:

High-contrast colors

Mounted at a height viewable to all people

Required in public businesses unless exempt

Since over 70 million Americans live with a disability, accessible signage is a meaningful way to serve your community. Fortunately, accessibility doesn’t have to compromise your brand’s aesthetic. High-contrast color combinations enhance readability while maintaining a cohesive and visually appealing design.

What Industry-Specific Signs Do You Need to Post?

Some industries have more stringent signage requirements.

OSHA posters explaining chemicals used in manufacturing and notices about where to wear PPE Construction: PPE notices and signs indicating where only authorized personnel can go, and that there can be danger from electrical voltage or construction

PPE notices and signs indicating where only authorized personnel can go, and that there can be danger from electrical voltage or construction Laboratories: Signage should indicate what to do during a radiation warning, list biohazards and show proper chemical storage instructions

Signage should indicate what to do during a radiation warning, list biohazards and show proper chemical storage instructions Child care: List pickup policies, evacuation procedures, maps and FDA food handling notices in the kitchen or snack prep area

Medical facilities must also share information about HIPAA and post notices about patient privacy. Consider adding digital signage that can rotate OSHA alerts, warnings and alarms in emergencies, such as a fire, tornado or chemical spill. You can share air quality updates and updated safety tips to remain current and compliant.

Stay Compliant and Follow Rules

Determining which signs to post and where may feel overwhelming for small business owners. Pay attention to the core signs the law requires, then consider which additional ones would be most beneficial for employees and customers. Communicating tips and standards allows you to remain compliant and avoid costly and unnecessary fines.