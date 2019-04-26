Blue Tree Technology Acquires KC Computer Support

RIVERSIDE, Mo., April 25, 2019 (Newswire.com) - Blue Tree Technology, a full-service managed IT provider located in Riverside, Missouri, is acquiring Kansas City-based IT services company KC Computer Support. The acquisition will be complete on April 1 and will not impact support for Blue Tree Technology or KC Computer Support’s current clients.

“Our goal is to provide the same great service that KC Computer Support’s customers have always enjoyed,” says Blue Tree Technology co-owner Matt Horning. “We are hugely impressed by the quality of work their team has produced, and we look forward to merging our talent, processes and knowledge to become the leading IT services provider for the Kansas City area.”

KC Computer Support has been in business since 2008, offering proactive and reactive technology support to small businesses in 11 counties. They are four-time recipients of the Angie’s List Super Service Award, which is given to fewer than five percent of businesses on Angie’s List. In 2011, Kansas City Mayor Mark Funkhouser officially recognized KC Computer Support as a “Small Business Success.”

Blue Tree Technology, the new company name for Velocity Computer Tech, has been serving financial, health care, legal, manufacturing and small business clients since 2007. Its focus is helping businesses compete effectively and fearlessly in today’s market by leveraging the right technology at the right time.

“Our growth enables us to better help our clients grow and succeed,” Horning said. “And that’s why we do business.”

