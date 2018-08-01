3 Smart Tactics to Make Your SEO Less Expensive

Most businesses understand that SEO can be long-drawn and ROI realization can be slow. However, because you need to invest quite heavily in the initial periods, you could very well see the ROI becoming negative. For many small businesses with limited resources, this can be immensely stressful. Unfortunately, spending less in the early stages can either leave you stuck with low-quality SEO professionals or simply prolong the agony of a negative ROI. Some suggestions on how you can slash the cost of your SEO campaign without spoiling your strategy.

Shop Around for the Best Value

As you may have discovered to your dismay, SEO agencies can be quite costly, and while most people would like to correlate price with quality, you can easily find your pick from the great diversity of SEO agencies at various price points. Examine their credentials and ask for recommendations to find someone that can deliver what you want without breaking the bank. Tayloright, for example, offers custom plans at price points that can accommodate really small budgets.

Consider Freelancers or Independent SEO Entrepreneurs

If your budget is really tight, you may have to abandon the thought of hiring an established agency or expanding your in-house team with an SEO professional. You can, however, try to hire an independent contractor who is usually far less expensive with none of the overheads of agencies. Another big advantage is that he will be far more flexible and amenable to making a custom plan for you, and if you really hunt carefully, you may find someone who’s enthusiastic and experienced. The downside of a freelancer is that they can simply walk away after the completion of the project and not offer after-sales service. However, you can by then learn some of the tricks of monitoring the campaign and adjusting it personally.

Do Some SEO Activities by Yourself

Instead of asking the freelancer to take on the entire project, you can always cut down the involvement by strategically taking on the implementation of some of the work by yourself. Even if you don’t have much free time, the money saved could make it worth the while. If you don’t know enough about SEO, you can easily learn from the huge repository of online resources and by ensuring that you pick some of the easier stuff, it won’t take too much of a toll on you. Content marketing, for example, should be handled by you as there would be nobody better with the knowledge of your domain, both your own products and that of the competition. Your freelancer may still have to assist you,so you need to choose someone who is okay with that.

Conclusion

The secret to maximizing your SEO impact at the least cost is not by cutting down on the ambit, but by making sure that you can cover as much as possible with your existing resources. Using user-generated content and the power of social media and blogging can be very effective in driving brand awareness and customer engagement.

