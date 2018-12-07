The 10ZiG 5910q Thin Client is verified as Citrix Ready with ground-breaking H.265 codec support

The 10ZiG 5910q Win 10 IoT Thin Client, qualified for HDX Ready, HDX Premium and HDX 3D Pro verification levels, is the first Citrix Ready verified endpoint to support the new H.265 video decoding ability on Citrix Receiver for Windows, setting a new industry standard which will enhance Citrix workspace solutions for its customers using 10ZiG endpoints.

Leicester, UK - July 12, 2018 - 10ZiG Technology today announced that its 5910q Windows 10 IoT Thin Client is verified as Citrix Ready and becomes the first VDI endpoint provider to achieve the new Citrix H.265 encoding support.

Not long after the Citrix release of H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Technology, 10ZiG was quick to respond and support the revolutionary codec via its exceptional triple-monitor, 4K UHD, power class 5910q Windows 10 IoT Thin Client. Once HEVC was announced for Citrix XenDesktop7.16 and NVIDIA GPUs, 10ZiG left slower-moving endpoint providers behind by quickly becoming the first to achieve Citrix Ready for the H.265 codec.

Says Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG CTO, “As with any new release feature, 10ZiG is always ready to quickly get our cutting-edge, high-performing, hardware supportive as soon as possible. Our 5910q device for Windows 10 IoT is the perfect fit for H.265 codec support, as it really pushes the boundaries with its high-quality, 4K UHD, triple-monitor advantage. The combination of the exceptional hardware features with Citrix and H.265 HEVC, offers 3D graphics use cases with improved visuals and reduced bandwidth at up to 4K (UHD) resolutions.”



“10ZiG has been a great Citrix Ready program partner for years. Not only has their 5910q Thin Client passed all three levels of Citrix Ready verification, most notable is that this device supports the Citrix H.265 HEVC codec,” said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready, Citrix. “Their responsiveness to adapt so quickly to the latest release feature is impressive, and we appreciate this milestone achievement as it allows Citrix to now deliver an end-to-end VDI solution more powerful and efficient than ever before.”

The 10ZiG 5900q Series Thin and Zero Client product line is one of the newest endpoints on the market today. It is based on the Intel Braswell Refresh CPU platform, which is one of the few that work with H.265 codec. Its 3-monitor support includes a 1x HDMI / 2x DisplayPort combination and other features include Touch Technology, Optional PoE, and more.

The H.265 codec is the new video compression standard improving coding efficiency. H.265 offers an average 20% reduction of bandwidth consumption with amazing display quality. Its algorithm uses efficient coding by encoding video at the lowest possible bit rate, while maintaining the highest image quality level possible. Both H.265 and H.264 compare and replace different parts of redundant video frames with short information describing the original pixels. Where H.265 differs is its ability to expand the size of these areas into smaller or bigger blocks. This range of capability is much greater in H.265. The end result for Citrix & 10ZiG users is better compression, lower bandwidth, and top-quality displays.

