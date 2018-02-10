Zylpha’s new Hubshare integration allows Visualfiles users to collaborate for the first time

An innovative new integration enables files stored in Visualfiles to be accessed collaboratively between departments or practices for the first time.

The new product integration is the result of a strategic partnership between leading legal technology innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) and Nikec Solutions, the developers of Hubshare, the extranet platform that streamlines sharing and collaboration of documents and information with other legal teams and/or clients.

By using the integration, Visualfiles users can easily create new ‘hubs’ (client folders), upload the documents to the hub whilst also downloading files that other parties may have added. Downloading these will also mean that they are included in the Visualfiles’ case history. It’s now also possible to build workflows too. For example, when documents are added, the system can notify the appropriate lawyer automatically and also create any follow up tasks required.

Commenting on the new integration, Damian Jeal, Managing Director of Nikec Solutions said, “Through this new integration, Visualfiles users can now collaborate meaningfully for the first time across departments, practices and with clients. By using Hubshare’s powerful collaboration and secure file sharing platform they can maximize their business’s productivity through an easy to use dynamic portal that creates a secure place to share files, information, project timelines, resources and knowledge. It also increases client engagement and enhances business efficiency.

“The new Visualfiles integration combines the power of Hubshare with Zylpha’s superior Visualfiles expertise. This is a winning formula for even the largest Visualfiles based practice, so we are delighted to have signed this partnership agreement with Zylpha as it allows us to target a major sector of the legal document market for the first time.”

For his part, Tim Long CEO of Zylpha welcomed Damian Jeal’s comments adding, “Hubshare is an exciting and highly successful development that brings lawyers together to achieve even greater results. We are delighted therefore to have agreed terms around the new integration and look forward to an immensely rewarding partnership with Nikec.”

Overall, Zylpha has an extensive library of other first rate Visualfiles integrations including those for; iManage, Peppermint, Smartsearch, Leap, Adobe, PayPal, SOS, Postcode Anywhere, Net Documents, SharePoint, MoJ Portal (EL/PL & RTA) and Land Registry.