Enterprise AI has reached an inflection point. Global spending is accelerating past 300 billion dollars. Generative models dominate headlines. Every board deck now features artificial intelligence as a strategic pillar. Yet the uncomfortable truth remains. Most companies still cannot trace AI investment to durable earnings impact.



McKinsey finds that while nearly nine in ten companies are investing in AI, only about four in ten can trace any measurable EBIT impact -- and most of those gains account for less than five percent of profit, suggesting that a large share of today’s AI spending remains experimental rather than economically productive. Gartner has repeatedly warned that the majority of AI projects fail to deliver sustained business value without disciplined governance and operational integration. Leaders feel the tension. Investors demand capital efficiency. Boards ask harder questions. Where is the return. When does it show up. What risk have we introduced along the way.



Mamatha Chamarthi does not approach these questions as a theorist. She answers them as an operator who has delivered at scale. She scaled a $23 billion-dollar global software business across 14 brands at Stellantis. She led Elevate AI at Goodyear and drove 100 million dollars in measurable value within 90 days. Her track record is rooted in industrial systems, not innovation theater.



Transformation is not PowerPoint. It is operational. It is financial. It is behavioral, Chamarthi says. AI without cost savings is just another tech investment.



Her framing resonates because it speaks directly to the P&L. She argues that most AI programs fail before they start. Leaders chase activities rather than outcome. They fund pilots without defining where cash will surface. They discuss models without rewiring operating systems. When the board asks for measurable impact, the story collapses.



If AI is not moving the P and L, it will not scale, she says. In every enterprise transformation I have led, we started with one principle. AI must be decisively profitable.



Chamarthi organizes her philosophy around four operational quadrants. Efficiency. Process reimagination. Product intelligence. Business model evolution. Each quadrant ties directly to measure impact in customer experience and business outcomes. Cost out. Revenue in. Risk down. She does not layer AI onto legacy operations. She redesigns how work flows, how products learn, how value compounds over time.



At Goodyear, that meant applying AI across supply chain and commercial systems to reduce waste and improve pricing precision. The result was not incremental optimization. It was nine figure impact in a matter of months. At Stellantis, she scaled software defined vehicles integral to connected services, infotainment, electrification and autonomous driving, and software ecosystems that generated recurring revenue across global automotive brands. Those programs demanded coordination across engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket, and governance functions. The complexity was structural. So was the solution.



Her approach now powers a stealth startup venture founded to operationalize what she calls a Harvest to Invest flywheel. The premise is straightforward. Most companies fail at transformation because they do not know where to find the money for it. We give them the roadmap and the fuel, she says. We show them where the value is hiding.



Her new initiative operates on outcome-based contracts tied to measurable savings. The model unlocks trapped operational value, converts it into cash, and reinvests those gains into modernization. Cost savings fund digital systems. Digital systems enable new revenue streams. Revenue streams reinforce resilience. The flywheel compounds. The discipline remains constant.



Agentic AI gives you the ability to reimagine, not just automate. It thinks with you. But human judgment stays central, she says. Responsible AI is a board issue, not a tech issue.



Governance defines her edge. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, especially under the European Union AI Act and expanding U.S. oversight frameworks, enterprises face growing compliance exposure. Chamarthi advises boards to treat AI governance with the same seriousness as capital allocation and cybersecurity. She emphasizes oversight, accountability, and alignment with enterprise risk systems. My lens is digital, operational, ethical, she explains. Most boards say they want transformation. Then they resist it. I help them navigate that fear.



Her board positioning reflects this integration of execution and oversight. She is not seeking ceremonial roles. She brings operational transformation from the inside out. Digital P and L delivery. Industrial modernization. Risk aware leadership. She positions herself as a board member who delivers transformation, not just oversight.



Chamarthi’s leadership narrative also carries a personal dimension. I came to this country with two suitcases. Everything else, I built, she says. I was not born here. I was not bred here. I had to earn every opportunity.



She describes entering executive rooms where few people shared her background. When I walk into a room, I see 99 percent of people who do not look like me. I am used to being underestimated and over delivering. That experience shaped her composure. Calm. Analytical. Results oriented. She avoids theatrics. She leans on proof.



Her mother founded India’s first daycare center. That entrepreneurial lineage informs her commitment to building systems that make a difference to the society and leave a legacy, leave a world better than she found it. Through T200, the nonprofit she founded, Chamarthi mentors and elevates women in technology leadership. She sees inclusion not as optics but as enterprise leverage. Diverse systems outperform. Inclusive talent pipelines compound. Leadership must scale beyond individual achievement.



You can do well and do good. I have done it repeatedly, she says. If we do not shape how AI rolls out in this decade, we will live with the consequences for the rest of our lives. This is a moral obligation. I am not just transforming companies. I am transforming people’s futures.



Her willingness to address ethics does not soften her commercial stance. It sharpens it. She believes governance first frameworks protect enterprise value. They reduce reputational volatility. They create board confidence. They make AI sustainable rather than speculative.



Her strategy has been forward facing authority stacking. High credibility platforms. Governance focused thought leadership. Measurable case studies. She does not debate commentary ecosystems. She replaces them with documented outcomes. The objective is clear. Ensure that page one search reflects excellence, leadership, and operational impact.



Chamarthi frames her brand around measurable business transformation, human centered AI leadership, industrial reinvention through data, and purpose driven governance. She resists futurism detached from economics. AI is not magic. It is method.



That realism shapes her ambition. Let us bottle an approach with real world tools and frameworks. I want to show leaders how to lead when everyone else is hiding. The concept centers on disciplined AI led reinvention. Structure. Case studies. Governance. Practical architecture. A playbook for executives who need performance, not inspiration.

Her industrial lens remains focused on automotive and connected ecosystems. She advises leaders on the transition from software defined vehicles to AI defined vehicles. The shift requires more than feature updates. It requires architecture redesign. Data becomes the core asset. Continuous learning embeds into the product lifecycle. Supply chains integrate predictive intelligence. Aftermarket flywheels generate recurring revenue. Boards must understand how these pieces interlock.



Chamarthi often draws lessons from Formula 1. Precision. Timing. Relentless iteration. High performance teams that operate under pressure without losing discipline. Enterprise transformation demands similar rigor. You cannot bolt AI onto a company and expect victory. You redesign the system around measurable outcomes.

Her counsel to executives is direct: be AI-native, people-first. Start by quantifying the value. Tie outcomes to real cost savings or revenue growth. Reinvest those gains into sustainable operational change. Maintain governance from the outset, and align incentives to measurable performance.

Innovation matters. But measurable impact—delivered through AI that empowers people rather than replaces them—is what boards and operators ultimately trust.

The companies that win with AI will be disciplined, outcome driven, accountable. They will balance machine intelligence with human judgment. They will treat governance as a strategic lever. They will convert cost out into growth flywheels that compound.



Chamarthi’s broader positioning signals the next phase of enterprise AI leadership. Not hype. Not experimentation. Execution. Ethics. Enterprise readiness. She stands apart from the archetype of another technology founder chasing narrative momentum. She presents as a board proven operator imported from Detroit industrial grit, not Silicon Valley abstraction.



AI has become nauseating in its excess, she says. We have to drill down to what matters. That means profit. Risk management. Resilient supply chains. Ethical deployment. It means turning complexity into cash generative systems without breaking today’s P and L.



For executives navigating this moment, her perspective offers a recalibration. Unlock the value already embedded in your operations. Reinvest it with discipline. Govern what you build. Protect your credibility through measurable outcomes. If you cannot trace AI to enterprise performance, you are funding a story. Not a strategy.

___________________________________________________________________



Entrepreneur Leadership Network member Merilee Kern, MBA, is an internationally regarded communications strategist, brand analyst, author, and media personality. With more than two decades of experience and a client roster that includes Fortune 500 companies and Inc. 5000 businesses, Kern advises CEOs, C-suite executives, business leaders, and both business and personal/executive brands on elevating visibility, refining messaging, curating the desired image and strengthening marketplace authority. Kern is also a prolific media contributor and author, with editorial bylines and expert insights published across more than 450 media outlets, including Forbes, Fast Company, Newsweek, Entrepreneur and Rolling Stone. In television, Kern is the creator, executive producer, and host of multiple shows and appears frequently as a branding, business, lifestyle and consumer trends expert on major network, major market broadcast programs nationwide. Through her multi-channel global platform The Luxe List International News Syndicate, she spotlights industry innovators and executives, standout products and services, and noteworthy destinations and events. Merilee holds an MBA with a marketing specialty and a Bachelor of Science degree from Nova Southeastern University. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

Sources

McKinsey Global Survey on AI 2023 https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-state-of-ai-in-2023-generative-ais-breakout-year

Gartner Press Release on AI Project Outcomes https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-03-01-gartner-says-85-percent-of-ai-projects-will-deliver-erroneous-outcomes-through-2022

IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS50527323