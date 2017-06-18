Why Google News and Weather is One of the Best Apps Today?

If you are looking for the best way to get news updates and alerts straight to your mobile devices, there are ample apps for you. Android and iOS have some pretty good dedicated news applications that do their job well. Most of these, however, contain news from single sources, i.e., whatever is published by the app’s parent organization. However, on an application like Google News and Weather, you can read news from thousands of different sources.

The Google News app collects the most important headlines and links to stories from top news publications online. Whatever is trending on Google or is a majorly important news will show up whenever a reader loads the app. Both the Android and iOS versions of Google News and Weather are quite popular, and have been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of viewers. Both versions see frequent updates and newer features that are geared towards improving the user experience.

Impressive Overall News Viewing Experience

As far as experience goes, it is better than the desktop version of Google News and that of the older Android and iOS versions. The latest Android update of the app brings a new feature with continual stream of stories even beyond the headlines. So, when you scroll down past the usual number of headlines, you can click on More Headlines to load more. As per Google’s announcement, you can now find up to 200 stories in addition to the usual headliners. Google’s news app is definitely a sound option when it comes to news applications.

The dedicated section for weather is another reason why many prefer Google’s news app. Real time updates ensure that you get accurate readings of the weather in any corner of the world. Therefore, you can be aware of the latest local and international news that matter, while also knowing if it's going to rain or not. At Sand Crest SEO companies, the experts use Google’s app for their daily news needs (or just to check the weather).

Google keeps rolling out newer updates and integration features for all its applications, including its News and Weather app. It promises the best streamlined news viewing experience for smart-phone users.

Some Key Features of Google News and Weather App include -

Thousands of news sources from all corners of the world Crafty carousel of main headlines to browse through All around seamless user experience You can swipe through multiple categories Side panel drop down gives access to all major categories It offers easy accessibility and multiple social sharing options Both Android and iOS versions get frequent updates and bug fixes

If you are on the lookout for a good news app that loads fast and delivers quality headlines, this maybe one of the best options for you. Best of all, you do not need to pay anything as it is completely free as most other Google services.

Author Bio: Evans Walsh is a freelance content writer. He has written many good and informative articles on different categories such as technology, health, fashion, beauty, education, career, travel etc. He loves to share his knowledge and experience with his friends and colleagues.







