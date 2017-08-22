What Amazon Sellers Should Try to Keep in Mind Regarding Keyword Research and SEO

Even though virtually everyone knows the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) for sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, it helps to have a list of handy tips to refresh the memory. It is not unusual for even seasoned SEO practitioners to forget the crux of certain vital points over time, hence a quick checklist of the most important issues:

Undertake Audience-Specific SEO

It can be misleading to think that SEO cuts across all target audiences, and you would get the desired improvement in placement and ranking if you diligently optimize for SEO. Unfortunately, this is not the case as all search engines have different algorithms and the way Google processes information is not the same as the way Amazon does it. What this really means is that if you are trying to optimize for Amazon, you should focus on Amazon and not implement something that may work only for Google. It helps to keep in mind that you will usually need to have a more detailed approach for Amazon than for Google.

Understand the Specifics of What Amazon Users Are Seeking

While it can be quite easy to put together a list of general keywords, you can be sure that by being non-specific, you are going to dilute your chances of a good page ranking because like it or not, most of the competition will also be doing exactly the same. For your SEO strategy to succeed, you will need to come up with very specific keywords that will have a chance of matching better with user searches. For example, rather than using the term “books”, it is better to specify the name of a particular book or author to narrow down the search. It is a good idea to do product research through a great e-commerce tool like JungleScout review.

Do Not Deviate from the SEO Structure of Amazon

Since Amazon wants its sellers to do well, it has already formulated a specific SEO strategy and requires sellers to enter information in a particular way. While exercising discipline on that count, you will need to remember some vital issues like:

Copy that is unique and compelling : Once the standard information fields are filled up, you can start getting a little creative. Do not forget that your ultimate aim is a sales conversion so you need to be able to impress potential customers with how it will benefit them rather than just describing its features. If your copy can place the product in the customer’s imagination, you can be pretty sure that soon it will be in his home too.

Don't leave information fields blank: There is simply no valid reason why you should not provide all the information there is about the product other than lack of effort. If it is a product then there will be information available, you just need to take the trouble of finding it or take the chance of a customer walking away or missing it altogether due to lack of information.

Conclusion

The key to a successful SEO strategy is to get down to the very basics and build from the ground-up. You should strike a healthy balance between creativity and established methods. If you use the right set of tools and tactics, you’ll find yourself on the road to success in no time.

