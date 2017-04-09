There are many reasons why you may want to start your own blog. It can be a personal blog where you share your own thoughts and ideas or a commercial blog that promotes products/services you or a third party sells. What’s more is that it is possible to make money with a blog by selling advertising space. The important thing you need to do is to first learn how to setup a blog the right way. This post discusses the key steps you need to take when starting a WordPress blog.

What you will need

Prior to getting to the real steps, you need to know what you really need to set up your first blog. There are basically three things you will need in addition to making up your mind on what you want to blog about:

Domain name

Web hosting account

30 minutes for setting up

You can find information online on how to pick a good domain name and how to register one. There is also a ton of information on web hosting. With that out of the way, keep reading to learn the steps you need to take when setting up a blogging site on WordPress.

Setup Options

For beginners, using WordPress.org makes more sense because it is free to use, customize and to install themes and plugins. However, the only reason WordPress is free is because you have to setup and host your blog yourself. A domain name and web hosting will cost you money. A domain name will cost about $14.99 per year while you can get web hosting for as low as $7.99 per month. Simply put, to get a professional blog, you will have to spend some money. You can use this simple guide for creating a WordPress blog.

Install WordPress

Once you register a domain name, you can go ahead and install WordPress by selecting WordPress on the website section of your hosting service provider. You will be redirected to the marketplace where you can quickly install WordPress. The next steps are simple since they are self-explanatory. You can then browse through the WordPress themes and install the one that impresses you. Once the install is complete, click on the ‘Complete Link’ and that will direct you to the WordPress login screen. After entering the login details, you will have finished creating your site.

Select a theme

When you login, you will get to the dashboard where you can select and control your themes. You need to customize your website further by editing the theme. The good thing is that you don’t need any coding skills to do this properly. You can also add more themes from the dashboard. Pick the theme that suits your blogging needs.

Create posts

Now that your website is up, the next step is to add posts. You can do this by clicking on ‘Posts > Add New’ menu. An editor will show up and you don’t need to write any line of code. You can then either ‘Save Draft’, ‘Preview’ or ‘Publish’.

These quick steps will help you get started. You can customize your blog the way you want as time goes. There are many plugins to pick from.