Quoting IT: California Net Neutrality vs the Federal Communications Commission

Published 2 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Fri, 10/05/2018 - 07:12
Posted in:
0 comments

"An agency that has no power to regulate has no power to preempt the states, according to case law. When the FCC repealed the 2015 Open Internet Order, it said it had no power to regulate broadband internet access providers. That means the FCC cannot prevent the states from adopting net neutrality protections because the FCC’s repeal order removed its authority to adopt such protections."

- Barbara van Schewick, Stanford Law professor, Quoted by Karl Bode , Why feds can’t block California’s net neutrality billThe Verge, Oct 2, 2018.

