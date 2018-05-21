A new magazine for a new era in data protection

Data Protection Magazine provides readers with the latest news, comment and insight in data protection and privacy.

Launched on Sunday 20th May, the Data Protection Magazine focuses on current data protection issues. The first edition features interviews with Abigail Dubiniecki, Specialist at My Inhouse Lawyer, and Nicola McKilligan Regan, Senior Partner at Privacy Partnership, alongside other experts covering topics including, GDPR, blockchain, PSD2, and PECR.

Contributors to the magazine include data protection expert Ardi Kolah, Executive Fellow and Director of the GDPR Transition Programme at Henley Business School. In this issue, Ardi has written features on blockchain technology and a summary of GDPR.

The magazine is aimed at the business generalist rather than the data protection or privacy professional and will be released on a quarterly basis. It has been developed by the creators of the GDPR Summit Series and the Data Protection World Forum, these events focus on delivering quality content to help organizations with data protection compliance.

2018 is witnessing the biggest shake-up of data protection in decades; not only as a result of the EU GDPR, but the finance industry also has to contend with the additional regulatory implications resulting from PSD2 and MiFID II.

The recent Cambridge Analytica scandal illustrates that organizations need to take data protection seriously, or risk facing severe consequences.

Michael Baxter, editor of Data Protection Magazine said:

Data is a key driver of the so called "fourth industrial revolution". But unless the public can trust organizations with their data, the revolution may come to a shuddering halt. Creating this trust is vital. Organizations must be accountable and transparency is key. That is why new regulations were required. Governments now see protecting privacy as being equally important to stopping people from lending to criminals or selling arms to rogue states. Data Protection Magazine is an easy and informed read for senior staff within organizations and privacy professionals. It is designed to throw light on the key issues.

As the partner publication for the Data Protection World Forum, the magazine is currently free of charge and available to download from the website in a digital format to read on smartphones and tablets.

For more information about the upcoming magazine visit the Data Protection World Forum website.