Lexmark Introduces New Generation of Mid-Range Monochrome Products for the Enterprise

Intelligent devices are equipped with the latest capabilities so users can focus on growing their business.

MAIDENHEAD UK, 25 APRIL, 2018: Lexmark International, Inc., a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the release of a new generation of mid-range monochrome products for enterprise customers. These intelligent devices are equipped with the latest capabilities, allowing users to focus on growing their business. The new single-function and MFP series bring an unparalleled combination of reliability, productivity and security to desktop-sized devices built for large, medium and small workgroups within the enterprise.

“This new generation of Lexmark mid-range monochrome products brings the power of a departmental printer or MFP multi-function products to the desktop,” said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark senior vice president and chief technology officer, Lexmark. “The devices include powerful, industry-leading multi-core processors that enable speedy, convenient performance, plus the reliability and security features that customers across the globe expect from Lexmark. In addition, new productivity enhancements help organisations get more done.”

These high-performance, high-capacity devices deliver on all aspects of Lexmark’s product expertise: