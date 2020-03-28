Writing About The Small Stuff Too

I'm a big believer that it is the small positive things we do in our day that have the biggest impact on our own well being. From here through the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, I've decided to just blog about the small things I'm doing to escape from the anxiety producing headlines in our news. I recognize that not everything I'm writing is of interest to others, so while some of my work will continue to be posted at socPub, all of my work can be viewed on my personal blog, bryanruby.com.

So what sort of topics are suitable for my blog but not as a full article here at socPub? Below is an example of such articles you'll only find on my blog as I suspect those interested in reading such articles is rather limited. Thus ends my moment of shameless self-promotion to encourage others to visit my personal blog.

Daily Cup of Coffee: Perfect Storm

Being a former meteorologist, I have a number of coffee cups related to weather themes. Today's mug comes to us via the 2000 biographical disaster drama film, The Perfect Storm. The film presents the story of the Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing vessel that was lost at sea with all hands after being caught in the Perfect Storm of 1991.

The film stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, John Hawkes, William Fichtner, Michael Ironside, John C. Reilly, Diane Lane, Karen Allen and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The film was released by Warner Bros. and grossed $328 million worldwide.