Why is WordPress Such a Popular Platform?

Let’s look at some of the reasons why we believe WordPress is so popular.

WordPress is the most well-known and successful content manage systems ever made. With over 26% of the world’s websites using it, there’s gotta be some kind of secret we don’t know about, right? How could something be so popular after all this time? It’s not a secret at all, actually, WordPress is just a perfect storm of features and usability.

Join us as we look at the characteristics and design choices that led WordPress to take the throne as the most popular CMS in the world.

The WordPress Formula: A Recipe For Success

When you set out to make a website, hosting companies everywhere recommend WordPress as their top platform for your website. Real statistics have shown that people prefer to use this platform over the other options in a great many cases.

Why is that? Let’s look at some of the reasons why WordPress is so darn popular:

1. It’s An Open-Source Platform

It seems like such a small decision, but part of the reason why WordPress took off, was because it started (and continues to be) an open-source platform. This means that no one can control, censor, or otherwise manipulate your content. Furthermore, it means the program is entirely free.

On top of all that, it’s also open to the masses for tweaks, improvements, and additional features. Anyone can join in and work directly with the program’s code to create plugins and themes that expand the features of the platform way beyond anything it’s competitors offer.

It’s a program by the people, for the people, which makes it insanely easy to get behind.

2. It Speaks Your Language

Availability is easy when you’re an online program. Speaking multiple languages? That’s a little harder. Even so, WordPress has been translated in over sixty different languages! This is all thanks to translation teams that have worked tirelessly to make the program run in other languages.

No matter where you are, or what language you speak, It’s highly likely that WordPress speaks your language. What other program can boast that kind of accessibility?

3. Did We Mention Plugins and Themes?

I briefly mentioned plugins and themes earlier in this post, but this needs to be reiterated. WordPress offers a catalog of over 30,000+ plugins and thousands of themes as well. Think of plugins like apps on a phone. They add additional functions and features to your site.

Whether it’s social media sharing buttons, a comment system, or something else entirely, there’s a plugin for that. These things can make a website owner’s life much easier and are beginner-friendly as well.

They can be downloaded and installed with a few clicks. The themes on offer are also really simple to implement. Change the whole look of your website in the blink of an eye, without any risk of losing content. The choices and capacity for customization and personalization are unparalleled on WordPress.

This makes it an incredible platform for any type of website. Blogs, news sites, online stores, portfolios, it can do just about anything.

Final Thoughts

WordPress is a remarkable platform. It’s easy to use, crazy customizable, and accessible to people without any cost and in a variety of languages. It makes creating and running a website easier than any other option. It’s for these reasons, and many more, that WordPress deserves its place at the top of the CMS food chain.

What do you love most about WordPress? Let us know in the comments!