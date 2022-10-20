The Top Technologies to Support Worker's Cognitive Performance

A wonderful thing that businesses cannot afford to operate without is technology. Since we live in a digital era, companies must find ways to embrace the new wave of technology.

Cognitive technologies are one aspect that can entirely benefit your organization. Today, they exist by conducting tasks traditionally performed by people. They support employees’ performance, helping businesses with cost, speed and quality.

With cognitive technology, it’s possible to automate tasks such as planning, learning and reasoning from uncertain information. Read on to learn about the latest cognitive solutions and how they’re helping employees improve their performance.

1. Intelligent Automation

Intelligent automation combines multiple processes of automation technologies, including AI (artificial intelligence), RPA (robotic process automation), built-in workflow, IBPMS (intelligent business process management suites) and integration platforms.

Combining any of these technologies qualifies as intelligent automation — and employees can use them to automate business processes.

For example, RPA can mimic peoples’ actions by opening a system, gathering data, generating a report and emailing the information. This is known as a process flow, which is highly effective for repetitive tasks. And employees have the freedom to focus on the more important items within their schedule.

Plus, they can reduce screen time which correlates to blue light exposure, suppressing their melatonin levels — which can impact sleep quality and cognitive performance.

Intelligent automation can also re-engineer and create new processes by generating new applications and systems.

When choosing intelligent automation, you maintain worker success by enhancing productivity and improving performance.

2. Natural Language Processing

NLP (natural language processing) is a branch of AI. It is a technology that aids computers with the ability to read and understand human language. With NLP, this technology makes it possible to gather insights by analyzing large amounts of unstructured data.

Machine learning draws conclusions from these complex datasets and makes quality predictions from operational data. When companies invest in this cognitive technology to generate insights, they improve efficiency and effectiveness and enhance customer service.

For instance, businesses using NLP can automate reading and summarizing data from thousands of research papers and help employees formulate new strategies.

One approach it takes is automating customer classification. It uses predictive algorithms to segment customers with similar needs and buying patterns. As a result, marketers can tailor promotions and prioritize sales tactics to attract more customers and generate revenue.

3. Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

For years, companies have leveraged big data to gather insights for informed decision-making. However, managing large datasets can be a challenging task. That is where AI has helped businesses by improving the efficiency of data analytics.

By using AI in conjunction with big data, employees can extract more valuable insights from their data. Humans aren’t capable of analyzing big data without AI.

That’s why companies invest in AI-enabled machines to carry out tasks similar to utilizing human cognitive abilities. By implementing these systems, you can make more intelligent decisions without the need for humans.

One way AI helps humans with big data analytics is by recognizing patterns that are unidentifiable to the human eye. AI can sift through complex data, then develop algorithms based on available information.

In turn, employees can enhance business predictions and make better decisions with the results they have in front of them.

4. Voice Recognition

Many businesses are empowering their employees by using tools such as speech recognition technology. Adopting technologies such as chatbots and virtual personal assistants has driven more integrations of speech-to-text applications at work.

Voice recognition allows employees to use voice commands in various applications. It’s reducing human error and increasing productivity by helping employees type long-form documents and transcribe them.

By using speech-to-text technology, employees can remove the barrier between their thoughts and the digital output. In turn, this streamlines business processes and saves workers time by reducing paperwork handling.

For companies in the business of content creation, this cognitive solution makes writing much easier. The average typing speed is approximately 40 words per minute, yet typists make around eight errors per 100 words. Yet, voice recognition software can dictate up to 130 words per minute.

By using speech recognition technology, content creators can benefit from this software and take notes or write long-form content much more efficiently.

Use Cognitive Solutions to Gain Better Results

Cognitive technologies can benefit enterprises when they leverage them. They make tasks easier and more efficient. By supporting workers’ cognitive abilities through these solutions, you’re helping them work smarter and not harder.

In turn, automating repetitive, time-wasting tasks will help you produce high-quality results, serving your business and customers better in the long run.