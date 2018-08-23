Tips for capturing your screen faster in Windows 10

There are lots of reasons to want to capture your screen—whether it’s to share something interesting with your friends on social media or just to save evidence of something you found objectionable. However, taking screenshots on Windows 10 is not as simple as it could be and finding the right screen grabber can be equally challenging.

In various homes and offices across the world, you’ll definitely find Microsoft Windows 10 OS running on computers in almost every school and library, in small and enterprise business, living rooms, dorms and literally everywhere.



According to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, during the tech giant’s Q4 FY’18 analyst call on July 19, Windows 10 is active on “nearly” 700 million devices—in comparison to last year November, when the milestone was revealed at 600 million.

Therefore, as a Windows 10 user wanting to capture your screen faster and better, there are multiple ways to accomplish this. However, this depends on what you want to capture and what you intend to use it for—here are top tips for capturing your screen faster on your Windows 10 device.

Windows 10's built-in Game Bar

The game bar can be used for multiple functions including taking screenshots or recording your screen. Though quite hidden, Windows 10 has its own built-in screen recorder, intended for recording games.

To take a screenshot, press windows + G and click the Camera button to take a screenshot. A notification would pop up to describe the location where the screenshot is saved.

Also, to record your screen, open the pre-installed Xbox app by typing “Xbox” into the search box and then tap Windows + G on your keyboard, then click ‘Yes, this is a game’.

Next, click ‘Start recording’ or tap Windows+ Alt+ R to start, then use the exact same shortcut once you're done a recording. Recorded videos are saved by default in your Videos/Capture folder in MP4 format.

There’s equally a way to customize the recorder's settings by logging into the Xbox app and accessing the Game DVR options. However, you can't choose a different destination folder for recordings, but you can select a quality setting, decide whether or not to record audio, and set a maximum clip length.

Movavi Screen Capture Studio

Unfortunately, not all Windows 10 devices can record footage with the Game Bar and that’s why Movavi Screen Capture Studio is a superb screen recorder software if your PC doesn’t support screen capture with the Gamer bar—or if you’re searching for something better, faster and more flexible.

The usability factor is very good for all users, allowing recording just the part of the screen that is desired, with optional extras like recording video or even your microphone. Then, after you finish recording, you can edit the video and save it in any HD format you need.

This software is equally suited for business reasons—like recording a webinar meeting with CEO—and is perfect for both beginners and highly advanced computer users, like streamers.

For Windows 10 users searching for added functionalities while screen grabbing, Movavi Screen Capture Studio can be utilized to record any streaming content, webinars, Skype video conversations, TV series, movies, YouTube clips and more. However, this is not all that you can do with the software. There is a very useful built-in video editing section that will help users to create great clips for video blog content, how-to articles, tutorials and more.

A trial version of the screen catcher is available for free and you can start recording screens from your Windows device instantly.

Windows + Print Screen

In Windows 10, a new screen capture hotkey combination was introduced. To capture your entire screen and automatically save the screenshot, press the Windows Key + PrtScn.

Your screen will go dim briefly, indicating that you’ve just taken a screenshot, and the screenshot will be automatically saved in the default Pictures>Screenshots location.

Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool is Windows' built-in screenshot tool and has been in existence since Windows Vista. This tool is best if you need to take more precise screen captures of only specific parts of your screen.

To find this tool, click the Start>AllPrograms>Windows Accessories>Snipping Tool. Alternatively, you can click the Start button, start trying “snipping tool” and click on the app to open it.

To use the Snipping tool, open it and click New to begin the screenshot process. The default snip type is a Rectangular snip or but there’s an option to select the Free-form Snip. The former allows users to capture a rectangular screenshot and the latter option lets users draw any shape on the screen and takes a screenshot of the selected area.

It’s important to note that the Snipping Tool does not automatically save your screenshots—you will be required to manually save them in the tool before you exit. However, it does automatically copy your captures to the clipboard.