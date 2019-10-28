Roadmap to Build an App Like Uber – Features, Technology, Cost?

The dynamic nature of the modern world and everything that it comprises of has meant that people have very little time to perform menial tasks. As a consequence of this, people are actively looking for solutions that could simplify tasks that require minimal effort but a lot of time.

The emergence of on-demand service providers can be regarded as one of the greatest upshots of this development. These businesses assist you in performing regular, day-to-day activities, or rather, just do it themselves in exchange for a small fee. And considering the utility they offer, most consumers are more than happy to bear the extra costs. This particular consumer attitude has ensured that the number of on-demand service providers is inflating with each passing day. And easily the most popular among them, the ‘flag bearer’, is Uber.

Uber and other so-called ride-hailing apps have been the biggest beneficiaries of this new world trend that on-demand services have become. Their greatest USP is the ease with which they can be operated. Just click a button on your smartphone (the modern day magic wand!) and swoosh! You have a taxi waiting at your doorstep! With their functionality now being a known secret and the irreversible nature of time constraints that plague people all over the world, a bright future lies ahead for on-demand taxi startups.

For opportunistic, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, the lucrativeness of creating an app like Uber would unfailingly prompt questions like:

How to build an app like Uber?

How much does the Uber app cost?

Who can build an app like Uber?

What technology is required to build an app like Uber?

And so on…

Needless to say, there is a lot of technological nous that comes into play here.

To build an application like this, a chain of processes line up to get the final app. This would involve an iterative market research, product research and architecture, development of the product, testing, and the like. Doesn’t look like a cakewalk, does it? But don’t let your shoulders droop just yet!

Just consider the points about to be discussed here and you may well have a wholesome guide that would explain just how to create an app like Uber.

How Much Does it Cost to Build an App Like Uber?

Now that you are through with how to create an app like Uber and the basic and advanced features that need to be incorporated into the apps, it’s time you consider how much does it cost to develop an app like Uber. The cost incurred in developing the entire app platform is complex and involves multiple factors.

Some of the critical factors dictating the cost of building a ride-hailing platform like Uber are:

The number and type of platforms you wish to support for both the passenger and driver apps (iOS, Android, Web).

The number of features you want to integrate within both the apps.

Whether you require a market-ready app or just an MVP.

How user-friendly you want the UI to be.

The iterations that have to be accommodated post-launch.

As per our experience shipping 20+ Uber like white label taxi app solutions till date, the cost of building an app like Uber can lie anywhere between $20,000 to $50,000 depending on the sophistication of the platform. You can also quickly get started with a monthly subscription option.

Passenger & Driver Apps – Some Advanced Features to Consider

Surge Pricing Algorithmically controlled dynamic pricing to handle demand and supply mismatch. Number Masking Keep passenger phone numbers hidden during calls for better privacy. Scheduling Rides Scheduled booking option can be provided to ensure ride availability on a particular day and time. The riders can book for a later date or at a later time on the same day by setting up a pickup time and date and book a ride as they usually do. In-app Messaging Both customers and drivers can contact each other through this feature to confirm pickup location, arrival time, etc. Bill Splitting This feature enables passengers heading to destinations that lie on the same route to share the ride and split the bill. Sharing Location Real-time trip status and ETA sharing is helpful for riders to share with their families, friends and those they’re about to meet, avoiding panicked phone calls and long texts. This can be sent to multiple people, with just one tap. Web App Allow your passengers to book from the mobile web without needing an app. Book For Others You could allow your app users to request rides for someone else by providing their phone number, the pickup and drop point. The rider will get the driver location tracking link and the driver’s contact details via a text message. Demand Map The heat map helps drivers know when a particular location is at its busiest and also when the demand for a taxi is at its lowest in that region. A real-time driving map assists them in making a more informed decision for choosing the location they wish to head towards for a pickup. Driver Destinations This feature enables drivers to add their most frequently used routes, to their home for example. Once these routes are set, the drivers receive ride requests along them if they are traveling by those routes. RTL Language Support Make your app available in RTL language to cater to a targeted market.

