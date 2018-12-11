socPub

Quoting IT: Minecraft and New Power

Mon, 11/12/2018 - 09:07
Posted in:
0 comments

"Of course, the battle and balance between old power and new power; the transformation of a world that worked like Tetris to one that functions more like Minecraft, has implications much bigger than gaming. 

The rise of new power is shifting people’s norms and beliefs about how the world should work and where they should fit in. Indeed, what is emerging — most visibly among people under thirty (now more than half the world’s population) — is a new expectation: an inalienable right to participate."

- Henry Timms and Jeremy Heimans, What Tetris and Minecraft can teach us about power in today’s working worldLinkedIn, November 9, 2018

