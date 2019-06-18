ProLabs’ Global Marketing Director wins Tech Marketing Leader of the Year for her role in the company’s transformational global re-brand

Award confirms the company’s commitment to changing the market through a new tier of expertise, quality, value and more choice than ever before

Cirencester, UK, 18 June – ProLabs’ Global Marketing Director, Haley McPherson, has been presented with the 2019 Tech Marketing Leader of the Year award at the Computing Tech Marketing & Innovation Awards 2019.

The prestigious award, recognises her commitment and driving force in the global re-brand of the company, delivering outstanding results that achieved the company’s strategic objectives. The global re-brand saw Haley lead the consistent and subsequent effective transformation of ProLabs’ position in the market from an ‘average components vendor’ to a ‘high-quality connectivity expert vendor.’

“It is a real honour to accept the Tech Marketing Leader of the Year award,” said Haley McPherson, Global Marketing Director at ProLabs. “For over 15 years, ProLabs has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give our global customers freedom and choice through our ability to provide seamless interoperability. From ground-breaking low power, great performance transceivers to products for differing applications for 400G, ProLabs is constantly working to create innovative new technology that sets industry trends and it was a privilege to help position the company in a completely new brand landscape – one where it deserves to be.”

The Computing Tech Marketing & Innovation Tech Marketing Leader of the Year award is the latest in a string of successes for Haley and ProLabs which was named as ‘One to watch’ at the Global Network Computing Awards last month. Haley has previously been awarded the highly commended accolade at the CRN Women in Channel Marketing Employee of the Year – Vendor category. The company has also recently received a highly commended award at the South West Global Business Awards for its Data Traveler System (DTS).

ProLabs prides itself on the quality of its products and goes above and beyond the industry standard to re-create the environment that the components will be used in. Every product is 100% tested in its in-house coding facility, alongside its unrivalled DTS which tracks each serial number and certifies that each part has completed the necessary steps ready for shipping.

The Computing Tech Marketing & Innovation Awards celebrates the marketers, teams and agencies that have produced exceptional marketing, delivered outstanding results and extended business targets throughout 2018 and 2019.

For more information on ProLabs and its award-winning optical connectivity solutions, please visit https://www.prolabs.com/