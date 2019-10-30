Powered by Battery: Did EGO's New Cordless Electric Mower for 2020 just leak?

Whether intentional or not, Home Depot briefly listed a never before seen "21 inch Select Cut Lawn Mower with Touch Drive Technology" . While we're unaware of public announcement from EGO POWER+, we came across a couple interesting pages online via Home Depot Pro that may very well be an upcoming new EGO Power+ mower about to hit the market. Details on this new mower are subject to change but below is what we can speculate from the information we know so far.

EGO is about to introduce to market a new 21 inch 56-Volt cordless electric walk behind mower with two significant features:

1. EGO Select Cut System - A multi-blade cutting system that allows you to not only allows you to run 2 blades simultaneously (think Honda Twin Blade here) but also allows for interchangeable blade at the lower level. From what we can tell the mower contains an Upper Blade and a Lower Blade. For the Lower Bade, it looks as if you will actually be able to choose between two different style blades, an EDGE Premium Mulching Blade and a EDGE Tri-Cut Blade.

Still a little confused what Select Cut includes? Let's separate this out better by presenting it this way:

Lower Blade Choice One - A Mulching Blade "for weekly mowing and gives you the run time and cut quality you expect from a high-end lawn mower".

Lower Blade Choice Two - A Tri-Cut Blade that is a heavy-duty blade which turns grass into fine fragments.

Upper Blade - The EGO Edge Upper Blade is the "2nd part of the multi-blade system. This blade slices the grass the lower blade sucks up to enhance the cutting performance".

2. Self-Propelled Touch Drive Technology - Put plainly for current owners of EGO mowers...no more single right-hand-only green handle making it difficult to control the mower from the left side of the mower. It appears to us that EGO has designed this mower to give you all the drive control at the palm of your hand across the entire bar with a scroll dial to adjust speed at the center.

Looking at additional features new to this mower, probably the design change that stands out most to us is the front lift handle. The handle has moved from the front-facing tip of the mower to the front-top of the mower. This subtle change is a fantastic design improvement in our opinion as owners of the previous model have complained that the front-tip handle created too much of a gap that prevented you from cutting grass all the way through at the front edge of the mower.

Screenshot of EGO Select Mower (LM2135SP) in HD Webpage

Other features of this mower listed on Home Depot's page include:

Push button start

Self-propelled

7 cutting heights maximum cutting height: 4 in. minimum cutting height: 1-1/4 in.

Using the power of the 56-Volt 7.5 Ah ARC lithium battery, you will get up to 60-minutes of run time on a single charge

Brush-less motor

Bright LED headlights

21 deck

Variable speed: 1.1 MPH to 3.1 MPH

Compact storage

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

3-position handle heights

1-handed height adjustment

Grass bag capacity: 2-bushels

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

Below is an image of the specifications table that was pulled from the Home Depot page:

Possible Specifications for EGO Select Mower - LM2135SP

We would like to reiterate that the specifications pulled from the Home Depot page could change from the actual product we see hitting the market. For instance the specifications for the LM2135SP says the kit includes two 7.5 Ah ARC lithium batteries. Given the price (also subject to change) shown with this model we're leaning this is a misprint and the kit most likely only includes one battery.

If two batteries are indeed included with the kit, then there is the question of whether the second battery would be used as a backup spare or if both batteries are to be used at the same time similar to EGO's current Peak Power mower. We'll have to wait until EGO presents us with more information or Home Depot corrects the page before we find whether one or two batteries are needed for this mower.

Currently, Home Depot is listing two model variations:

LM3130SP - Tool Only - EGO 21 in. Select Cut 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Electric Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower (Tool-Only)

LM2135SP - EGO 21 in. Select Cut 56-Volt Lith-ion Cordless Electric Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower, Battery and Charger Included

Before the pages disappeared, Home Depot Pro was listing the LM2130SP for $460 and LM2135 for $660. However, this price is subject to change. We've seen plenty of times where new products are given "placeholder prices" until the product actually becomes available to market.

So that's as much as we know about EGO's new cordless electric mower for the upcoming lawn season.