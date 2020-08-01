Perforce Java Developer Survey Finds Over 62% of Developers Experiencing Performance Issues in Microservices

Survey of nearly 400 Java development professionals finds 85% working with or considering microservices adoption, but 62% report struggles with microservices-based application performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, January 8, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced the results of a global survey of nearly 400 Java development professionals. Key findings show ongoing effects of microservices adoption on Java technology choices, application performance, and developer productivity.

Perforce’s portfolio includes JRebel and XRebel, two Java development tools that help developers to create better applications, faster.

Microservices continue to play a disruptive role in the Java ecosystem, with developers reporting performance issues in how microservices interact with one another within applications and for the combined microservices-based application.

The survey found that 33% of Java development professionals consider combined application performance to be the biggest challenge in microservices development. An additional 29% of respondents reported troubleshooting microservice-to-microservice performance as their biggest challenge.

The survey also found that 51% of Java development professionals are tasked with non-functional performance requirements, with only 6% completely satisfied with their understanding of performance within microservices applications.

For those considering microservices for a decrease in deployment times, the survey also found that over 48% of developers are experiencing redeploy times of over four minutes per application redeploy. This is drag on developer productivity and limits the pace of innovation.

“Microservices continue to have an enormous impact on application strategies,” said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer of Perforce, “and it is clear that companies that do not adopt tools and processes that enable developers to assess and quickly respond to these challenges will struggle to realize the full potential of this architecture — including an increased pace of innovation.”

“Developers are asked to take more responsibility for code performance,” said Curtis Johnson, Senior Solutions Consultant for JRebel, “and microservices often make it harder for developers to understand how their code performs.”

The full results of the survey are available in the 2020 Java Developer Report available here.