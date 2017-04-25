New Joomla 3.7 Offers Seven Significant Improvements

This week, the Joomla! Project announced the release of Joomla 3.7. This new release in the Joomla! 3 series features over 700 improvements to the popular content management system, including many features which "make administration of Joomla! Web sites easier and more feature-rich, as well as several security updates". The following are the seven biggest new feature improvements socPub.com found in Joomla 3.7.

1) Custom Fields

Administrators now have the ability to add Custom Fields to their articles, users, and contacts. Extension developers can also use this feature within their own custom Joomla! Extensions. With Custom Fields, there are now 15 different field types that can be utilized to structure more complex content entry systems which in-turn allows content authors to easily enter their data in a standard manner and display it consistently for site visitors.

2) Multilingual Associations Component

The Multilingual Associations Component allows administrators and authors to easily translate content from one single, unified interface.

3) Improved Workflow

A category, article, or menu item can now all be created in one step from within the menu manager.

4) New Backend Menu Manager

Intended for sites where multiple people are accessing the Backend/Admin-side of the site is the ability to easily manage the admin menu with the new Backend Menu Manager. Now one can can create custom menus for the Backend just like you can for the Frontend. This feature allows site administrators to control which users can see what admin menu options

5) TinyMCE Improvements

More can now be done with the included rich-text editor including new buttons to easily add menu links and contacts.

6) Easier Extension Maintenance

This feature improvement prevents administrators from accidentally uninstalling needed extension package elements.

7) User Experience

UX is improved thanks to the display of global settings, a flatter backend template, the possibility to share a session between frontend and backend and a number of other minor user experience improvements.

This release also brings a number of new and enhanced features specifically for developers. Joomla! 3.7 brings improvements within the update system, cache systems and package/extension management, as well as a host of other under the hood advances.

Source: Joomla News Release

Image Source: Joomla.org