New Book Reveals Benefits of Passive Profit Internet Business Strategies

The internet provides a remarkable platform for large and small businesses alike, and learning how to take advantage of this incredible tool can mean more publicity, more customers, and more sales―all with less work for entrepreneurs. In the newly-released book titled “The Salesman Who Doesn’t Sell” (Morgan James Publishing; February 2018/paperback/ISBN 978-1683505976), hugely successful SEO marketing professional Brian Greenberg taps his decades of experience developing passive-income businesses online to share his unique, time-honed strategies for drastically increasing sales without putting in overtime hours. This book is an indispensable resource for any entrepreneur, small and large companies or any professional looking to increase business and realize long-term Internet marketing success. “The Salesman Who Doesn’t Sell” shows readers how to build successful reputations by leveraging reviews, social media, websites, and marketing efforts that will spur sales all without ever having to pick up a phone.



Brian’s expertise stems comes from having achieved passive income for a multitude of online businesses, including, True Blue Life Insurance—a company that’s is on track for 60% growth this year, alone, even despite Google’s various algorithm changes that have greatly challenged online marketers and SEO companies. Brian has managed to aptly navigate the obstacles involved with Internet marketing to realize tremendous success, and this book is structured to help other online business owners and marketers do the same.



In a recent Gallup poll, sales professionals were ranked lower in honesty than the US Congress. That may account for why consumers are increasingly looking to peers rather than companies, gurus, thought leaders, and “experts” for advice on what to buy, watch, read, listen to and eat. Online companies such as Amazon and TripAdvisor are successful mainly because of user-generated reviews. As marketing analytics become more precise, consumers will continue to grow more suspicious, and the companies that will thrive in this environment are the ones whose salesmen don’t sell!



“Each year entrepreneurs and business owners are bombarded with books and articles telling them how to be successful,” says Greenberg. “I want to help business owners cut through the clutter and understand the obstacles they face when it comes to marketing their companies. I know because I’ve been through it all and found a better way…better methods for understanding long-term marketing success.”



A recent Foresters Report1 showed that “superior customer satisfaction drives superior revenue growth in industries where customers are free to switch business and competitors deliver a differentiated customer experience.” In fact, the top performing brands including USAA, Barnes & Noble, Etsy, QVC, NewEgg, and Zappos.com achieved a compound average growth rate 6x times more than brands with lower customer satisfaction ratings.



A 2017 study conducted by Walker2 concluded, “by the year 2020 customer experience will overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator. According to Greenberg, “customers shouldn’t be seen as “audiences” (or as seen in the example of Wells Fargo’s telemarketing scandal in 2016, “quotas”.) They are your neighbors, friends, family members, teammates, co-workers, and citizens.”



In “The Salesman Who Doesn’t Sell,” Brian’s strategies address anticipated customer questions, addresses any objections, and persuades customers to a buying decision without needing to talk to customers. Readers will glean answers to questions like:

How do you measure customer happiness?

What do you need to do to enhance your customer’s experience?

How do you leverage your brand’s reputation to attract new customers, shorten the sales process, and accelerate growth?

“Customer happiness is quickly becoming the leading metric in predicting future revenue growth,” Greenberg notes. “Business owners must be open to taking a loss on some transactions and doing away with black and white rules in regard to customer issues. If you run your business with a focus on customers happiness and you properly leverage the social proof you build up, over time your business will grow exponentially. Customers will begin to come to you, rather than you trying to attract customers.”



“Investing in customer happiness is a long-term business strategy that is troublesome for many businesses to conceptualize,” continued Greenberg. “It is difficult to invest today for a potential return in the future, and it can be unnerving to lose money on a transaction in order to protect an intangible asset such as your reputation. Should a company's main focus be on profits or customer happiness?”



Notably, Brian Greenberg is giving away 5,000 free downloads of the audio version of “The Salesman Who Doesn’t Sell” to entrepreneurs and up to 5 of their employees to show that ethical and transparent business practices are better for even the most profit preoccupied executives. To access the free download, visit: https://www.truebluelifeinsurance.com/book .



“Brian takes the topic of marketing and breaks it down into manageable, understandable steps. From the entrepreneur just starting out, to the seasoned executive who may have hit a rut, to everyone in between, Brian shows how to use inbound marketing, a group of systems that work on their own to bring organizations business. He provides wonderful information with a straightforward perspective that is easy to understand and implement.”

-- Marques Colston, Super Bowl Champion, former wide receiver for New Orleans Saints, and business owner



-----------------------------------

1 Forester Report “Customer Experience Drives Revenue Growth, 2016 https://go.forrester.com/blogs/16-06-21-customer_experience_drives_revenue_growth_2016/

2 Customers 2020: A Progress Report https://www.walkerinfo.com/knowledge-center/featured-research-reports/customers2020-1