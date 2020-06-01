MGS Announces Finalists for mBolden Women of the Year Awards

Mobile Growth Summit and mBolden team up to honor women in the mobile field. Winners will be announced at MGS20 in San Francisco.

January 6, 2020, SAN FRANCISCO – Mobile Growth Summit and mBolden are teaming up for another year on The Women of the Year Awards which honor exceptional female mobile app marketers for their contributions to the industry. A panel of judges narrowed down the submissions made through the MobileGrowthSummit.com, and the finalists in three categories are as follows:

Champion of Women

Female expert and thought leader in the industry. Can show tangible results driving growth and/or ROI for her company.

Nancy Peters, Director Business Development, Chocolate Platform

Ngozi Ogbonna, Senior Director, Fairygodboss

Ali Cohn, Senior Manager, App Developer Sales, Google

Mobile Growth Leader

Someone who is a mentor for women and/or spearheaded an initiative to drive diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Nancy Peters, Director Business Development, Chocolate Platform

Michele Webb, VP of US Growth & Programmatic, Headway

Tammy Nam, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, PicsArt

Rising Star

Under 6 years of experience within the field and can show tangible results to drive growth and/or ROI for her company.

Iris Hu, Marketing Manager, Jump Ramp Games

Jessica Osorio, Mobile Growth Lead, Mozilla

Päivi Pütsepp, Director of UA, Unity

To learn more about the finalists explore their bios here. You can also vote for the People’s Choice Award here. The winners will be announced at MGS20 in San Francisco in February.