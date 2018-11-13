M-Files Leads Five of Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms

Companion Report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms Ranks M-Files at the top for content management, content security, search, metadata and classification and delivery model

DALLAS – Nov. 13th, 2018 – M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced that the company received the top scores in five key categories in the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report. The five key categories include content management, content security, search, metadata and classification and delivery model.

The Critical Capabilities report accompanies the magic quadrant and analyzes the capabilities of 18 vendors in the market by ranking a core set of critical capabilities. Vendors are also assessed by how well their solutions support a set of key use cases, such as document management, back-office processing and team productivity. The use cases were selected based on their importance to organizations evaluating and implementing a content services platform.

The market for information management solutions, such as content services platforms, is undergoing major changes under the influence of major trends, such as the cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence, Software-as-a-Service business models, the consumerization of technology and more. At the same time the volume of information is exploding, while regulations, security risks and data privacy concerns rapidly increase. These factors and more mandate that organizations assess and modernize their approach to information management to remain competitive in the future. The Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for Content Services Platforms offer important insights and data to assist in that effort.

“We're very pleased with how well M-Files ranked in both the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports,” said Mika Javanainen, VP Product Marketing at M-Files Corporation. “If you're interested in Content Services Platforms, ECM and document management systems, and similar solutions, the Magic Quadrant is an important resource for assessing the market and key vendors, but the Critical Capabilities report takes it to the next level, providing much greater detail and in-depth assessments of key features and use cases. Both reports are indispensable, and we're happy to offer complimentary copies of both.”

For a complimentary download of the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Content Services Platforms: https://www.m-files.com/en/gartner-critical-capabilities-report-2018