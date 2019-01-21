How to Make Your Office More Inviting

Most of the people nowadays spend much more time in the office than at home. If you’re an employee, you know how uncomfortable and tiring this can be. If you’re an employer, though, you may have wondered what you can do to make their time in the office more enjoyable for your employees. While it is a very good idea, it’s usually a bit vague. So, here are some suggestions to help you improve the work conditions for your employees.

1. Declutter

Clutter is the number one enemy of productivity. When the workspace is cluttered and untidy, even if we personally don’t mind the mess, a portion of our attention stays focused on it. Our brain sees the clutter as something we should be dealing with, and that causes us to become restless and unfocused after a while. People simply feel (and work) better in a tidy, clean environment. In order to make the workspace more inviting and pleasant for the employees, set up the system for dealing with the clutter. Make sure there is plenty of storage space, and that everything has its place in the office.

2. Bring in the colors

Colors are extremely important in a work environment. Rows of grey cubicles don’t seem particularly inviting, do they? Look into the principles of color psychology when deciding with color schemes to use for your office space. Make sure the colors you use match the type of work your employees need to do. If they need creativity, go for purple. If their job is mostly analytical, use shades of blue. This will create optimal working conditions, and the presence of colors will make the space much more inviting.

3. Brighten up

One of the things that make us perceive certain indoor spaces in a negative way is the absence of natural light. Of course, some buildings are made in a way that doesn’t allow much light to enter, and some areas generally don’t get a lot of sun. In those cases, the best thing you can do is find lighting that imitates the daylight. This will make the space much more pleasant, and your employees will be in a better mood whenever they enter the office.

4. Bring nature in

Nature is extremely relaxing, so one of the ways to make your office space more welcoming is bringing in some nature. Potted plants are a great way of doing just that. They have a sort of therapeutic effect, and they are a known stress-relief. If you don’t want to bother with living plants, there are many really nice alternatives. Find some good faux plants, and they’ll make the environment more cheerful in no time.

5. Make coffee

For most people, coffee is the drink of choice when it comes to taking a rest, socializing, or even having a drink while working. A nice cup of hot coffee can warm you up on a cold day, and a cool frappe can do wonders on a summer morning. There are many workplace coffee machines to choose from, so waste no time in getting the right one for your employees. It’ll boost their morale, and it’ll make sure that one of their essential necessities is taken care of.

6. Create a snack bar

Another important thing connected to workplace comfort is a snack bar. Many people like to munch on something while they work. For those who don’t, it can be a source of comfort to know that they don’t have to run to the store on their break if they have a sudden sugar craving. Make sure your snack bar provide plenty of healthy alternatives, in addition to some more traditional choices. It’ll make sure your employees don’t have to work on an empty stomach, which will increase their productivity, as well as their job satisfaction.

7. Put art on your walls

Nothing screams comfort quite as much as art. There’s a reason people are so fond of art and so willing to showcase it in their own homes – it gives the space a kind of personality. Art provides the space with a sort of prettiness and coziness that we associate with home, even if it’s in the office. Art also enhances creativity, so it’s an added bonus if your employees are required to do some creative work.

8. Use personal items

Use personal items to decorate your own office space, and encourage your employees to do the same. Framed photographs, drawings that their kids brought from school, or silly coffee mugs they got from a friend can go a long way in making them feel comfortable in the workplace. If your employees bring parts of their homes with them to the office, space will seem much more personal and inviting. In addition, those items can work as a source of comfort when they’re under stress, so they will be able to cope with the workload better.

Most of these ideas don’t take a lot of time and resources, but they can work like a charm. Try them out, and see your employees’ happiness (and productivity) increase dramatically.