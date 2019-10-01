How to Improve Your Company's Customer Experience Strategy in 2019

In many ways, customer experience is what sets good and successive businesses apart from the rest, and there is a simple explanation for this. People have become extremely picky. This is quite understandable when taking into account the wide range of choices we have regarding most things in today's world. Because of this, if there is even just one thing that makes your customers’ experience less enjoyable, they are bound to jump ship. And of course, fewer customers means less profit and growth in the long run. This is why having a customer experience strategy that is in top shape is a must, and here are some of the best ways to make sure of it in 2019.

The foundation

In order to be able to improve your strategy, you must first make sure that the strategy you are using is the right one. This is where knowing what you’re selling and who you are selling it to becomes extremely important.

You need to have a clearly defined vision of what you want your customer experience to look like, and you need to make sure that everyone in the company has a good understanding of it too, as they are the main points of intersection between you and your customers. Keeping this in mind, the next step will be to define the goal of your strategy and slowly work your way towards it.

A key thing to remember is that the improvement of customer experience isn’t something that happens overnight. But, with some patience, you can rest assured that it will start paying off.

Set yourself apart

Once you have everything in place, you can start improving by trying to figure out a way to use the customers experience you’re providing set you apart from the rest. However, this can prove to be quite a challenge as there are thousands of others how are trying to do just that. Most companies have a tendency to look at market trends or try to straight out copy what other companies and industry leaders are doing, and that’s a mistake. Just because it’s working for Apple or Amazon doesn’t mean it’s going to work for you. You need to have a thorough understanding of who your customers are and build the customer experience around them.

Communication

As with most things, communication is essential when trying to improve your company's customer experience. Getting feedback and adjusting towards the demands of your customers can guarantee that your strategy is well implemented. Not only that but if you put in more effort towards trying to communicate with them, as you should, it can provide you with the foundations for new strategies which would reflect what they need and expect from you.

This can be done through traditional ways such as surveys, but another great way of figuring out what your customer wants is by hitting up social media. When people get irritated and annoyed nowadays, one of the first things they tend to do is go to the internet to vent their frustrations.

Human Interaction

One of the key aspects of customer experience is the customer service you can offer them, and as we move towards a more and more digitized world companies are starting to choose to provide customer service through ways that are less reliable on human work. This can be another big mistake as reports suggest that most people prefer human interactions in customer service. This is why the advantages of having a good call center can prove to be immeasurable. Being able to talk to a person who can listen to your problem and help you find a solution is a lot simpler and less frustrating than having to scour the internet for blog posts or having to deal with automated chatbots. There are many things that go into making a high-quality call center but a great way to start is by following certain call center KPIs which can not only help you establish a successful call center but also give you the ability to maintain it.

Personalize

In a corporate world that is treating every customer only as a number, people have started to increasingly value being treated like human beings. This is why a large part of your customer experience strategy should be to personalize the relationships with your customers and make sure that every person's experience is tailored towards their specific needs. This will not only lead to having more customers but to higher revenue from each of those customers as research found that they are 44 percent more likely to engage with your business again.

Customer is king

Customer expectations are starting to hit all-time highs with as much as 76 percent of consumers saying that it is easier than ever to take their business elsewhere. With those numbers bound to go up in the upcoming years, customers are going to become more and more empowered, which means that pleasing your customer could be the make or break point for your business. This could be something to worry about. However, the best way to make sure that your business is on top of this is to optimize your customer experience strategy by following some of the suggestions listed here. And with to new year just around the corner, there’s no time like the present to get around to it.