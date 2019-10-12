EnterpriseDB Announces Postgres Platform 12; Extends Leading Open Source Database

BEDFORD, Mass., December 10, 2019 – EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, today announced the worldwide general availability of its EDB Postgres Platform 12. This new version includes updates to the company’s flagship database management system (DBMS) and tools. These deliver scalability, high availability and disaster recovery that build on the capabilities of PostgreSQL 12 required for enterprises.

“Postgres has never been hotter both in terms of its end user adoption and technology momentum,” said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. “We are obsessed with helping our customers get to value faster with Postgres. Our engineers continue to set the standard for Postgres innovation in response to the needs of enterprises.”

Database Updates

Postgres 12 improves performance for partitioned tables and support for standard SQL and JSON path expressions. EDB Postgres Advanced Server (EPAS) 12 database builds on these features with:

An automated interval partitioning feature that makes it possible to accelerate access to large data volumes for analysis. The partitioning feature can, for example, be useful for analyzing time series data for detecting fraud.

Certification with other management tools, such as Veritas NetBackup, giving customers more choice in selecting their preferred data backup tool to use in combination with EPAS.

Platform and Tools Updates

EDB Postgres Kubernetes Operator adds support for EDB Postgres Advanced Server 12, which automates configuration of the database, so that deploying and scaling on Kubernetes is faster for developers and DevOps teams. The Operator is part of EDB Postgres on Kubernetes, which provides high availability and disaster recovery packaged into Docker containers.

EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager now provides:

An enhanced graphical user interface (GUI) to configure, schedule and restore backups.

A new job scheduler feature that enables administrators to automate tasks that are performed on a regular basis and sends a notification to confirm when the job is complete.

A new dashboard that allows administrators to much more productively manage multiple Postgres databases with visibility to all backups versus having to manage all of those separately.

EDB Postgres Failover Manager now uses more information from each standby of the database when choosing one to promote in the event of failover. This helps ensure that the standby with the most data available is promoted.

The EDB Postgres Migration Portal, a free online service, automates the process of moving Oracle® databases to the EDB Postgres Platform. This update adds the following:

A re-designed user interface that provides step-by-step, easy to follow instructions.

New schema assessment software that reduces the time required to manually map objects and data types. The structure of the database, as defined by the Data Definition Language (DDL), can then be exported from Oracle to EDB Postgres.

“Data management is in a period of transition — moving to the cloud, adopting new architectures, and throwing away old assumptions,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president for data management software, IDC. “We’re seeing a shift to open source-based DBMSes in a number of cases with the PostgreSQL database gaining favor for its power, simplicity and ease of use. With the EDB Postgres offering, EnterpriseDB adds the dependability that enterprises need to deploy Postgres at scale.”

Run the Same Postgres Everywhere

EnterpriseDB provides the most deployment options for Postgres that customers can get from a single vendor, including on-premise, public/private cloud, virtual machine (VM) and Kubernetes.

For more information and to download trial versions of EDB Postgres Platform 12, go here. EDB Postgres 12 is a free upgrade for existing subscription customers.