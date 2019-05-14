Confirmit Announces 2019 ACE Award Winners

New York, NY – 14 May 2019 – Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Voice of the Employee, and Market Research today announced the winners of the 2019 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards. Established in 2005, the annual award program recognizes Confirmit clients who demonstrate proven excellence and innovation in their Customer Experience programs. This year’s programs focused specifically on how companies are using customer experience to develop insights that enable smarter decisions and better business outcomes.

This year’s program boasted a competitive applicant pool from a wide range of industries and countries around the world, including Australia, Canada, Norway, the UK and the United States.

Several of this year's winning companies have also been recognized with the prestigious Judges' Choice Award, which recognizes companies that exhibit exceptional results from their Customer Experience programs. These results include:

$2m revenue increase for an online retailer as a direct result of a new non-purchaser feedback program

Delivery of live customer insights to over 700 frontline team members

A 96% overall customer satisfaction rating that drives a 90% policy renewal rate for a leading insurer

15% cost reduction in customer retention for every 1% increase in customer satisfaction

Judges' Choice finalists impressed the judges by demonstrating how they use Confirmit's solutions to drive real business change and Return on Investment. In particular, the judges praised the work of Empire Today, the American seller of installed flooring, who have used an extensive testing process to achieve exceptional survey response rates for a retail business. In addition, the company has generated significant ROI through a new revenue stream that focuses on understanding what prevents customers from making a purchase. They also highlighted the success of Sodexo who run one of the most comprehensive B2B programs the judges have seen. The judges were particularly impressed by how a long-running initiative continued to evolve and deliver demonstrable value to the business.

Winning organizations include:

Voice of the Customer Judges’ Choice winners : Empire Today, UL, PennyMac, Erie Insurance Standard winners : AIG Travel, Amadeus, ARI, Authorize.Net, Asurion, Best Buy Canada, Cognita, Cybersource, Deltek Inc., Empire Today, Fujitsu (with Watermelon), Hyundai Capital America, Infor, LexisNexis, McKesson, Manulife, OpenText, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, PODS Enterprises LLC, Quest, Virgin Money, Waters Corporation, Western & Southern Financial Group, Wyndham Destination Resorts Asia Pacific

Business Impact Judges’ Choice winners : Wyndham Destination Resorts Asia Pacific Standard winner : Asurion, Empire Today

B2B Judges’ Choice winners : Catalent, Sodexo Standard winners : Amadeus, ARI, OpenText, PODS Enterprises LLC, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, UL

Multi-Channel Judges’ Choice winners : Virgin Money Standard winners : Cognita, Erie Insurance, GSK

Innovation Judges’ Choice winners : Fannie Mae, Philadelphia Insurance Standard winners : Amadeus, Company Pulse, Manulife, PennyMac, Pitney Bowes, Wyndham Destination Resorts Asia Pacific

Voice of the Employee Judges’ Choice winners : Cognita Standard winner : Mars Incorporated



“We are hearing from our customers that Customer Experience programs have become a critical component to drive change across the entire business,” said Ken Østreng, CEO of Confirmit. “The 2019 ACE Award winners truly demonstrate how their programs are integrated company-wide and are driving business excellence. Each year, we are thrilled to see how companies are turning their Voice of the Customer programs into a critical part of business intelligence that powers data-driven decision making.”

For more information on the Confirmit ACE Awards, visit https://www.confirmit.com/Company/ACE-Awards/.