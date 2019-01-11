Bike Taxi App Development: Everything You Need To Know

On-demand transportation may have become synonymous with taxi booking apps like Uber, Lyft, Didi, Ola, Careem, etc. However, mobile app powered transportation has continued to expand into new segments with practical use cases.

Hailing a cab on-demand by making a few taps on a mobile device is great, but how about doing the same for calling a motorbike?

Just like you hail an Uber, you can use a bike taxi app and request a bike ride to your destination. You may ask why you would want to drop the comfort of traveling in an AC car. But when you want to travel fast and cheap, nothing beats a 2-wheeler option like a bike.

Bikes can cover distances in significantly lower time compared to cars in congested urban cities. The cost savings are pretty obvious. It also reduces fuel consumption and creates less impact on the environment.

It’s no wonder that they are popular in many parts of the world including Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and other Asian countries. Many startups are going for bike taxi app development and launching their own app-based bike taxi services.

Ola has already started offering bike rides in many parts of India under the name Ola Bike. Uber isn’t far behind either, offering the uberMOTO on-demand bike service in multiple Indian cities. And it’s just the beginning.

How Does A Bike Taxi App Work?

Well, we all would have booked a cab sometimes using a taxi app. Booking a bike taxi is just the same. Instead of cabs, you will use the app to get a bike ride.

Request Ride

Passengers have to provide their pickup and drop details and confirm the booking from an app. A nearby biker is assigned to them.

The biker picks up the passenger and drops if at his desired destination. He even provides a helmet to the passenger to wear for safety.

Passengers can seamlessly pay for their economical ride using online payment methods or cash, just like a cab ride.

Passengers can provide ratings for their overall ride experience. Key Components and Features of Bike Taxi Apps Any bike taxi solution will have three key stakeholders – passengers, bikers and the business/platform admin. Each of them needs a robust technology solution to meet their needs in the simplest possible manner. A typical bike taxi app development solution would build these 3 components:

To book, track and pay for the rides.

To get real-time requests and navigate to the pickup location.

Web panel to seamlessly manage the entire bike taxi service.

Easy Bookings

A good bike taxi app should let the passenger book a ride in a few simple taps. After a ride is confirmed, the passenger should get the expected time of arrival of their bike ride and the approximate fare.

The app should be integrated with mapping services like Google Maps so that customers can track their bike when it is arriving and while they are on the way.

The app should provide multiple payment modes to choose from when making a payment.

Passengers should be able to rate the bike rider after a trip is completed.

Dedicated section for customers to easily manage all their trips – upcoming and past.

Bike taxi app users should get timely updates on the progress and status of their ride through push and SMS alerts.

Driver App Features

Easy Registration

Drivers can sign up quickly after providing the necessary details. They can also upload scanned copies of documents like their driving license and vehicle registration details through the app.

Drivers can control their availability status through a simple online/offline toggle. This gives them the flexibility to work as their preferred time.

Drivers receive notifications on their app when a booking is confirmed. They can choose to receive or decline the booking from the request screen.

Google Maps like navigation service for drivers to offer a prompt and seamless pickup and drop experience.

Admin Panel Features

Admin Dashboard

Complete summary and statistics of the business operations are available from the dashboard. The admin can get a top-level view of their entire operations from here.

Admins can add, remove or modify details of drivers. It can also be used for evaluating signups, assign categories, managing commission rates, payouts and more.

Add and manage the customer details, view their booking requests, feedback, queries and more.

Manage vehicle information and add new bikes from an easy to use panel.

How Much Does A Bike Taxi App Solution Cost?

The cost of the of building a bike taxi solution or an Uber for bikes will depend on a number of factors. These include the features, customizations and, integrations.

Still, to give you a ballpark number, a typical bike taxi app development project can cost somewhere around $20k. If you need more details, feel free to connect with our on-demand app solution experts.

