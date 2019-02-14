Aspera is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

Boston, MA. 2/14/2019 – Aspera, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is excited to share that they were named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management Tools.

Gartner defines Software Asset Management Tools as tools [that] automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending.

“We’re honored to be named a January 2019 Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management Tools. Customer-first is one of our core values. Aspera is committed to providing world class SAM solutions and services that support an outstanding customer experience”, said Olaf Diehl, Business Unit Manager of Product Management & Marketing.

“We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Read more Aspera customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/software-asset-managem…;