5 Simple yet Effective Practices for Maximizing Your Ecommerce Customer Service

The Ecommerce industry is, for all its lucrative potential, a highly competitive field. Thousands upon thousands of online stores are battling it out for the love and affection of the ever-growing consumer market every single day – so how do you plan to stand out? The truth is that there are several key ways your Ecommerce store can separate itself from the herd, of which smart branding and stellar customer service present the winning combination for long-term success.

Provided that you have already created a striking brand identity people can notice and remember, it’s time to effectuate some of the most effective customer service practices that will take your brand to the next level of popularity and recognition. Here are the five highly effective customer service practices you can implement today.

It all starts with live chat

The modern customer has questions, and they want them answered in as little time as possible. They will want to get in touch with you while browsing your online store, and most importantly, during that crucial decision-making process. Whether your customer service reps are available to chat with them and respond to pre-purchase questions will decide the outcome.

If you want to maximize your sales potential, you will include a live chat feature on your website. Failing to provide a chat service will deter customers from finalizing their purchase, or at the very least delay the purchase process. Even if your customer decides to send you an email or a formal inquiry, the waiting period alone will inspire them to seek out a better offer on your competitors’ websites. Don’t let this happen but rather allow the customer to get in touch with you at a moment’s notice.

Take a personalized approach to email

The business world is becoming a more personalized place, catering to the individual instead of the masses and thus creating a more personal relationship with the customer. In turn, personalization allows a business to attract new customers, and most importantly, retain existing ones and build a loyal customer base. With that in mind, it’s time to say goodbye to email templates.

By all means, stick to email automation, but add a distinct hint of personality to each one in order to make the customer feel like a part of the brand. Address the customer by their name, and approach their problem from a unique perspective. Don’t let them think that their email is just another in a series of template responses, but rather take the time to structure a personalized solution to their problem. It will mean all the difference.

Offer non-stop phone support

Not every customer will want to chat with you, nor will they want to waste time sending you emails. Some customers want a hands-on approach, they want to talk to you, to hear a friendly voice on the other side, and get to the bottom of the problem as soon as possible. Non-stop phone support has become one of the essential elements of stellar customer service, and including it into your customer support department will allow you to cater to an ever-growing demographic.

What’s more, obtaining virtual 1300 numbers that route calls directly to your customer service department will further improve your brand’s reputation in the eyes of the public and create a positive image of a trustworthy online company. Just because your business resides in the digital realm doesn’t mean that the customer shouldn’t be able to talk to you on the phone, so make sure you introduce this feature to boost your brand as a whole and add value to your service.

Engage with customers on social media

We live in a social-media-driven world, a world populated by almost three billion people, of which a significant number could be your customers. For years now, companies have been taking to social media in an attempt to improve brand awareness and connect with their customers on a more personal level. Nowadays, being an active participant on social media is not just expected, it’s an imperative.

If you want to reach the hearts and minds of such a large audience, you will make your Ecommerce brand readily available on social media, ready and willing to engage with your customers in the comments and via direct messaging. Be sure to handle sensitive issues via chat only. You can answer general questions in the comments in order to improve transparency and the flow of information.

Make use of chatbot technology

There is no denying that all of the aforementioned solutions require of you to assemble a large team of customer service reps, in order to handle the volume inquiries in an efficient and effective way. Sometimes, the number of inquiries will prove too cumbersome for your agents to handle in a timely manner, which is why it would be a prudent idea to introduce chatbot technology.

A chatbot is an excellent tool for alleviating some of the pressure and workload off of your employees, and allow them to focus on the task at hand. This AI-driven software is smart enough to resolve simple problems and answer common questions, but also forward the customer to a human customer service agent if the issue is more complex.

In closing

Stellar customer service is the foundation of a thriving Ecommerce business, no matter the industry or the niche. Let these five solutions help your customer service agents manage their workload efficiently, and allow your customers to engage with your brand in a way that suits their needs and preferences.